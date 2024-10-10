TAQNIA ETS has officially joined NSG and is now rebranded as NSG Geospatial Services

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – October 8th, 2024: After the acquisition in Q2 2024, TAQNIA ETS, a prominent provider of geospatial services and solutions in Saudi Arabia, has officially joined Neo Space Group (NSG) and is now rebranded as NSG Geospatial Services. NSG, Saudi Arabia’s leading commercial space services provider backed by PIF, is expanding its portfolio and reinforcing its leadership in the space industry, in alignment with Vision 2030.



With TAQNIA ETS’ large skilled workforce of over 400 employees and strong track record, NSG further enhances its geospatial capabilities through this acquisition, integrating advanced services such as geospatial analysis, data management, and visualization. This reinforces NSG Geospatial Services’ capabilities, enabling it to offer more comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions to its clients across both government and private sectors.



"Welcoming TAQNIA ETS into the NSG family is a key milestone in our journey to drive innovation in Earth Observation services," said Martijn Blanken, CEO of Neo Space Group. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to support Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a leader in space technology while also driving regional growth and development."



NSG Geospatial Services now leverages TAQNIA ETS’ experience from over 130 successful projects, ensuring that it can provide tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of the Saudi market. With an in-house map production facility and compliance with 14 ISO standards, NSG continues to meet global best practices while supporting the economic growth of government and private organizations.



"Local talent is at the heart of our success," added Abdulaziz Al-Farraj, CEO of NSG Geospatial Services. "Our homegrown geospatial subject matter experts are uniquely positioned to deliver innovative solutions that meet both local and global needs, contributing to the realization of Vision 2030."





MENAFN10102024007469016123ID1108764846