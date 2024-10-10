Former Senator Bushra Gohar Files Petition In Peshawar High Court Against Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Former Senator Bushra Gohar has filed a petition in the Peshawar High Court, challenging proposed constitutional amendments. The petition, submitted through advocate Ali Gohar Durrani, names the and the of Law as respondents.

In her petition, Bushra Gohar argues that constitutional amendments should be presented to the public before implementation. She emphasized that if there are public concerns regarding these amendments, they should be addressed through consultation.

Regarding the 18th Amendment, Gohar pointed out that a committee was formed for its drafting, and the public was given time to voice their opinions. The amendment received over 800 suggestions from the public.

The petition also requests that the draft of any proposed constitutional amendments be made public to ensure transparency.