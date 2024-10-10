Musk claims billionaires backing Harris are probably on Epstein list

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has raised eyebrows with his recent comments regarding the financial support for US Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election. During an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Musk speculated that many billionaires backing Harris may be “terrified” of the possibility that Jeffrey Epstein’s client list could become public if Donald wins the presidency.



Jeffrey Epstein, a financier and convicted sex offender, was arrested in 2019 on charges of trafficking minors and was linked to a wide array of powerful individuals. He reportedly used his wealth and connections to host numerous high-profile guests on his private island in the Caribbean. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell under circumstances that have been widely scrutinized, with his death officially ruled a suicide. However, many conspiracy theories persist regarding the true nature of his death.



Musk's comments came after Trump hinted in a recent interview that he might disclose Epstein's "black book" if he regains the White House. The FBI has kept Epstein's list of high-profile acquaintances under wraps, leaving many speculating about who may be implicated. Musk indicated that he would find it interesting to compare the top supporters of Harris, whom he referred to as "puppet masters," with the individuals listed in Epstein's client roster, suggesting that there would likely be significant overlap.



Musk portrayed Harris as a “marionette,” implying that her political maneuvers are guided by a cadre of influential backers. He claimed to have personal knowledge of many of these individuals, suggesting a close-knit network of elite supporters driving Harris's campaign.



While Musk did not directly address whether he believes the Epstein list will ever be made public, he emphasized that the fear of exposure among these billionaires could explain the substantial financial backing for Harris's candidacy. The implications of Musk's remarks could further fuel speculation about the connections between political influence, financial power, and the shadowy figures involved in Epstein's alleged activities.



As the election approaches, Musk's comments add another layer to the ongoing discourse surrounding political donations and the complexities of accountability among the elite. The potential intersection of political support and the fallout from Epstein's activities could play a pivotal role in shaping the narratives of both the election and broader discussions about transparency in governance.

