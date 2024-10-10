Russian climbers lose their lives attempting to summit ‘White Mountain’

(MENAFN) In a devastating incident, five Russian climbers have lost their lives while attempting to summit Mount Dhaulagiri in Nepal, as confirmed by local sources and the Russian embassy in Kathmandu. The climbers, led by experienced mountaineer Aleksandr Dusheiko, went missing last Sunday, triggering search and rescue efforts in the treacherous Himalayan region.



The bodies of the climbers were discovered at an altitude of 7,100 meters, situated at the base of a steep 500-meter drop on the mountain, which is often referred to as the "White Mountain." The director of Heli Everest, the airlift company involved in the rescue, provided this information to the Himalayan Times.



A sixth member of the climbing team, Valeriy Shamalo, had opted to abandon the ascent early and returned to the base camp. He was subsequently evacuated to Kathmandu, where he is currently recovering in the hospital. According to fellow climber Anna Piunova, Shamalo spent three nights at a camp situated over 7,000 meters before making the decision to descend to a lower elevation of 6,100 meters.



Reports indicate that the tragic deaths of the five climbers may have been caused by a failure of their climbing rope. This incident underscores the dangers associated with climbing Dhaulagiri, which, at 8,167 meters, is the seventh-highest mountain in the world and is known for its extreme difficulty. The mountain holds the distinction of being the tallest peak located entirely within a single country, and it has claimed numerous lives since it was first summited in 1960.



The Russian embassy in Nepal has been in communication with local rescue authorities and is closely monitoring the situation following this tragic loss. The climbing community and the families of the victims are mourning this heartbreaking event, highlighting the risks involved in high-altitude mountaineering, especially on formidable peaks like Dhaulagiri.

