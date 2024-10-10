(MENAFN) Sergey Naryshkin, head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR), has recently emphasized that the Crimean Bridge is a primary target for Ukraine’s military efforts, particularly with the use of Western-supplied weaponry, including the British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles. This assertion was made during a meeting of CIS security agency heads in Astana, Kazakhstan, highlighting ongoing tensions in the region.



The Crimean Bridge, which links the Russian mainland to the Crimean Peninsula, has been subject to multiple from Ukrainian forces. Naryshkin noted that the bridge's strategic importance makes it a likely candidate for further strikes, especially as Ukraine has been increasingly utilizing advanced Western military technology in its operations against Russian positions.



In addition to the Storm Shadow missiles, Naryshkin referenced previous incidents where Ukraine deployed American-made ATACMS missiles in June, resulting in tragic casualties, including the deaths of four individuals—two of whom were children—and injuries to over 150 people at a beach in Sevastopol. These incidents underscore the escalating violence and the potential for significant civilian harm amid military confrontations.



Naryshkin also drew attention to comments made by CIA Director William Burns, who stated before the US Senate Intelligence Committee that American military aid to Ukraine is designed to enable the country to "inflict tangible damage on Russia." This includes the ability to carry out "penetrating strikes on Crimea," according to Burns. Naryshkin interpreted these remarks as reflecting a broader Western strategy aimed at restricting Russia's access to critical maritime routes, particularly in the Black Sea region.



The Crimean Bridge, constructed between 2016 and 2018 following Crimea's annexation by Russia in 2014, serves as the only road and rail connection between the peninsula and mainland Russia. Its significance was further highlighted after Moscow established a land bridge to Crimea, following referendums in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, along with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, which voted to join Russia in late 2022.



As the situation evolves, the targeting of the Crimean Bridge by Ukrainian forces using advanced Western weaponry illustrates the ongoing complexities of the conflict and the strategic implications for both sides involved. The international community continues to watch closely as military dynamics shift, raising concerns about the potential for further escalation and its impact on civilian populations in the region.

