Wantage Farm Animal Sanctuary Permanently Closing, Seeks Urgent Assistance Rehoming Animals

Bringing Recovery and nature together

Patchwork Pastures 501 (c)(3) animal sanctuary located in Wantage NJ permanently closing seeks urgent assistance in rehoming potbelly pigs and an Emu.

WANTAGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Patchwork Pastures 501(c)(3) Farm Animal Sanctuary located in Wantage NJ has announced it will be permanently closing. After 6 years of dedicated service to over 200 farm animals who have been rescued or surrendered, the decision to close their door permanently was a very difficult one based on a multitude of challenges. Founded in 2019 the Non Profit Organizations mission“bringing recovery and nature together” was the first to develop an exclusive Greencare Project Initiative, utilizing animals and nature as a base for promoting recovery, reducing recidivism, increasing employability and enhancing quality of life for both animal and human alike.Throughout the past six years Patchwork Pastures founders have poured their hearts and souls into the organization. Drastic changes in the economy and the unwavering physical demands have taken its toll, leaving the agency with no choice but to dissolve. With only two caregivers working full time jobs to support the majority of the sanctuary, and both with failing health challenges this decision was inevitable.Most of the animals have been adopted to amazing homes who can provide them with all of their needs. Sadly there are 44 potbelly pigs and one Male Emu in need of placement. The potbelly pigs vary in sizes and age from approximately 3-6+ years old, some are bonded pairs of two or three, some have special needs. All of the male pigs have been neutered. They all have amazing personalities and love for good human companions. Patchwork Pastures time is limited and they are desperate to re-home the animals as quickly as possible. With a deadline of October 30, 2024 we are asking for help to place these animals into loving forever homes.Patchwork Pasture will be hosting an open adoption day Saturday October 12th and Sunday October 13th from 12pm – 4pm. Please visit their website at to print out an application. If you are unable to print an application, one will be provided on site. You will need this form completed to adopt an animal. All interested families must come prepared to bring your new pig or two or three home the same day. A large or x large dog crate per pig, zip ties to lock the cage, truck or trailer. Preferable farm owners with potbelly pig experience willing to open their hearts and fields to a new forever friend.Interested parties who are unable to attend the October 12-13 adoption days can reach out independently by calling 973-222-5162 or emailing ... to schedule alternate appointments.Patchwork Pastures extends its heartfelt thanks their board members, donors and supporters for their dedication to their mission and support during our years of operation.

