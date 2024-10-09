CCTV+: Mountain Leisure Life

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BEIJING, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "There are so many peaks in the world, but only here are the peaks a forest." The vastkarst landforms are surrounded by more than 6,000 acres of rice fields, and the Buyi tribe with gray and white tile walls is dotted in between. With beautiful scenery and cool climate, Wanfenglin Scenic Area in Qianxi South in summer exudes a unique "relaxation".

Since Guizhou launched the "Huang Xiaoxi Eats Dinner" tourist card at the beginning of the year, Wanfenglin has attracted much attention. As a national AAAA-level tourist attraction, Wanfenglin has the reputation of "China's Conical Karst Museum". The scenic area is closely connected with green mountains and clear rivers. The green fields, winding rivers, and quaint villages are integrated into one, just like a paradise. The gray-tiled and white-walled houses are hidden in the mountains and rivers. The rice fields in front of and behind the houses, the wind blows, and the layers of rice waves make people feel the ripples of living in seclusion here.

Walking into Wanfenglin, you will be amazed at the strange peaks and rocks on this land. The peaks of Wanfenglin are like great sculptures of nature, with layers upon layers and strange peaks, as if they have jumped out of a painting. The pastoral scenery here complements the steep mountains. There are both vast farmlands and steep peaks, which make people feel relaxed and happy.

Through this Vlog, we will deeply experience the magnificence and tranquility of nature, from boating on the lake in the early morning to walking in the mountains at sunset, and then camping under the stars at night, capturing the mountain life from morning to night, showing the unique charm of nature. The shots will be rich and varied, including drone aerial photography, changes in sunrise and starry sky, cycling, marathon, picnic, boating, fishing, etc., showing the perfect combination of nature and leisure.

SOURCE CCTV+

