Oracle Appoints Waleed Ahmed As New Egypt Country Leader

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Oracle has appointed Waleed Ahmed as the new country leader for Egypt, the company announced Thursday. In this role, Ahmed will lead Oracle's operations in Egypt, working closely with customers, partners, and the to accelerate cloud adoption and support Egypt's 2030 ICT strategy.

Waleed Ahmed will also help Oracle customers and partners in Egypt drive innovation with the latest Oracle Cloud solutions to address local business challenges and explore new growth avenues.

Waleed Ahmed brings more than three decades of experience to the role, having held several leadership positions within Oracle. He will continue to lead Oracle's cloud applications business for the mid-market segment across the Eastern, Central Europe, Middle East, and Africa (ECEMEA) geography, in his current position as vice president.

“Waleed Ahmed's appointment comes at an opportune time as Egypt's digital economy continues to grow with organizations keen on exploring various cloud models to achieve success. Under Waleed's leadership, we aim to accelerate our efforts towards empowering Egyptian businesses, public sector institutions, and communities with innovative cloud solutions, guidance from top Oracle tech experts, and capacity building initiatives”, said Leopoldo Boado lama, senior vice president – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle.

Ahmed is passionate about encouraging young Egyptians to explore career opportunities in the country's fast-growing technology sector. As the new country leader, he will prioritize Oracle's initiatives to attract, train, mentor, and prepare Egypt's next generation talent for the digital economy.

Ahmed holds an MBA from ESLSCA and the Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport, along with a Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Zagazig University.