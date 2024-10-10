Three Qatar-Based Dragon Boat Teams Unite For A Competitive Weekend In Cyprus

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: Around 50 members from three dragon boat teams based in Doha are travelling to Cyprus to participate in the 2nd International Dragon Boat Regatta this weekend, October 12 to 13.

"Doha Wireless Warriors (DWW), Doha Dragons, and Qatar Airways Aero Dragons are helping each other out by sharing members, as we are all part of the Qatar Dragon Boat Alliance (QDBA)," DWW founder Sandee Thompson told The Peninsula.

"About 45 to 50 paddlers are involved, with some already departed from Doha and the remainder leaving early Friday. DWW, my team, is sending 11 women and three men to the competition."

Doha Wireless Warriors (left) and Doha Dragons

The Doha Wireless Warriors, mainly comprised of cancer survivors, includes nine members who are cancer survivors participating in the Cyprus event, and will be racing against other 'breast cancer teams'.

"My team will run the 'carnation ceremony' although we will be using roses as we do here in Qatar. This is to honour cancer survivors who passed away this year," said Thompson, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

During the event, Thompson will speak about the history of the flower ceremony and why they hold roses in cancer team competitions. "The ceremony will also include a beautiful song written by a Cypriot student," she said.

Qatar Airways Aero Dragons

While the Qatar-based teams will compete across different categories, they will collaborate in events such as the 200-meter races, the 40+ category, and the 500-meter small boat races in both Mixed and Open categories.

Thompson told The Peninsula that she will be drumming for Doha Dragons and Aero Dragons on Saturday, while two of the other teams' 40+ ladies will be racing with DWW. Meanwhile, four women from DWW will compete alongside Qatar's other teams in the 200-meter and 500-meter Mixed paddle races.

"Even more collaborative, two men from the Cyprus Sharks will join us in the Mixed Premium race. This spirit of teamwork not only enhances the competition but also strengthens bonds among the teams, making the regatta a celebration of community and resilience," Thompson emphasized.

Like in their past races, DWW intends to chant their mantra: "Rule number one? Have FUN!" Thompson shared, "We'll cheer as we paddle past other teams. Winning a medal for Qatar's cancer survivors would be fantastic. Yet, we feel we've already won by being alive and healthy enough to race."