Tad.AI Launches A Next-Gen AI Music Generator Set To Redefine The Future Of Music Creation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SINGAPORE, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tad

has formally launched its new AI generator that empowers users to create original and royalty-free songs in seconds. Created by HIX , a leading AI solution provider, Tad AI effectively makes music creation open to anyone by pushing the boundaries of traditional music production.

Camille Sawyer, CEO of HIX, announced the launch of Tad, stating, "Tad has been meticulously developed to challenge the likes of Suno AI and other AI music generators." With the ability to create songs across various genres and moods, Tad offers a diverse range of musical possibilities for users to explore, positioning itself as a strong alternative in the ever-evolving AI music landscape.

Tad AI also reassures its users that any music it produces under paid plans will be 100% royalty-free, which guarantees there is no risk of facing copyright infringement claims. Camille Sawyer also spoke on this and said, "For our paid subscribers, all songs generated by our tool are entirely original compositions. As such, they can be used without worrying about any legal concerns."

In terms of music generation, this AI song generator enables you to explore a wide range of styles. You can create music across various genres like classical, jazz, pop, electronic, and more. It even offers quick track customization based on mood, be it exciting, calm, angry, sad, etc.

Besides that, this AI music generator can also generate lyrics from scratch. Camille Sawyer went on to add, "For those who may be creatively stuck, you can also lean on Tad to come up with lyrics that will resonate with listeners, simply based on your intent. This ensures music creators have all the support they would need to produce quality songs."

On top of that, Tad's music generator is designed with user simplicity in mind. This makes the music creation process a fairly straightforward process with no complex navigation required. Simply input the song title and lyrics or choose to let the tool generate them, select your desired preferences, and hit 'Create'. That's all it takes.

To this end, Tad can be used by anyone, be it hobbyists or even professionals who need help creating music without having to spend hours doing it. This includes musicians, content creators, vloggers, brands, or even casual users. Best of all, Tad can be accessed for free, which means even budget-limited users can generate music at no cost.

For more information, please visit:

MEDIA CONTACT

Camille Sawyer

CEO, HIX

[email protected]



SOURCE HIX

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED