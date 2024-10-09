Alef Education Wins Coveted ‘Disruptor Award’ at Prestigious Bett Asia Awards

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October 9, 2024: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has been awarded the prestigious ‘The Disruptor Award’ at the globally renowned Bett Asia Awards, highlighting its commitment to reshape the traditional education landscape and accelerate the adoption of technology to improve student learning.



The award was presented during the 8th edition of Bett Asia, the premier EdTech Leadership Summit and Expo held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Disruptor Award is a prestigious recognition that goes to an individual, group or organisation that continues to transform traditional pedagogy and champions the accelerated use of technology to create future-ready schools and students.



Alef Education was honoured for its groundbreaking work in Indonesia, where its flagship product, the Alef Platform, has significantly improved student learning outcomes for more than 650,000 students nationwide. The platform achieved an impressive 8.5% increase in maths performance among students. As part of its investment in the Indonesian education sector, Alef Education has developed a localised version of its platform in Bahasa Indonesia, which includes customised maths, Arabic, and English courses.



With the endorsement of the presidents of both nations, Alef Education and the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) embarked on a strategic partnership following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2020. This collaboration began with a pilot program in 2021, during which Alef Education developed a localised educational program, established a dedicated team in Indonesia, and sponsored access to the Alef Platform for madrasah students nationwide. The successful implementation in 2021 marked a significant milestone in Alef Education's mission to improve educational outcomes through innovative digital learning solutions.



Will Lock, Chief Growth Officer, said: “We are honoured to receive this prestigious award as it confirms our commitment to reshaping the global education landscape through our technology-based solutions. It also underpins our position as a global leader in providing personalised and effective learning solutions for students worldwide. Such accolades reinforce our commitment to support educators and inspire learners by transforming education with innovative solutions. We will continue to ensure that students worldwide are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need for the future workforce.”



With a strong presence in various global markets, Alef Education continues to develop AI-driven solutions that utilise artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to strengthen its position as a global leader in the EdTech sector.





