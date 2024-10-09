Survey Reveals Veterans Prefer Action: Donating To Veteran-Serving Organizations Is The Top Way To Show Thanks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Beyond Thank You: How veterans really want to be appreciated (Illinois Joining Forces)

Illinois Joining Forces survey assesses how Veterans feel about being thanked for their service and what forms of appreciation resonate the most

- Erica Borggren, Chairwoman of Illinois Joining ForcesSPRINGFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Illinois veterans have spoken: While many veterans are neutral or indifferent about hearing "thank you for your service," the most meaningful way to show appreciation is through action. Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) sought to better understand how veterans feel about this expression and identify meaningful ways to honor their contributions. To do so, IJF surveyed nearly 300 veterans from various backgrounds and branches of service across Illinois. The results found that most veterans prefer donations to veteran-serving organizations over verbal thanks.“Our Illinois veterans deserve action, not just words,” said Erica Borggren, Chairwoman of Illinois Joining Forces.“Donations to veteran-serving organizations have a lasting impact, and it's the most meaningful way to thank those who have served in uniform.”The survey, conducted between May and July of 2024, revealed that Veterans prefer tangible gestures of support more than hearing the simple phrase,“Thank you for your service.”Key Survey Findings:Donating to veteran-serving organizations is the preferred way veterans want to be thanked for their service, with two-thirds saying this is how they want to be thanked.Job opportunities, discounts, and benefits were also highlighted as meaningful ways to show appreciation.Veterans aged 55 and older appreciate hearing 'thank you for your service' more than their younger counterparts, while 73% of veterans feel neutral or indifferent about being verbally thanked.“Our survey reminds us that veterans don't just want to hear "thank you"; they value tangible support. At Illinois Joining Forces, we are committed to turning gratitude into action, ensuring that veterans across Illinois have access to the critical support they need. Whether it's job training, mental health support, or housing assistance, IJF is here for our veterans, ready to provide help when and where they need us,” said Brenda Osuch, Executive Director of Illinois Joining Forces.Illinois Joining Forces serves veterans across every community in Illinois, providing connections to resources and support for veterans and their families. The organization works with a network of partners to address the diverse needs of veterans, from job training to mental health support.About Illinois Joining Forces :Illinois Joining Forces (IJF) is a non-profit organization in Illinois that collaborates with a statewide network of providers to connect service members, veterans, and their families with the resources they need, precisely when and where they need them.

