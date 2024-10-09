Gunnar Optiks Expands Clear Pro Lens Line With New Mineral Glass Technology & New Tahoe Frames

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) GUNNAR's first blue-light-blocking mineral glass lenses, featuring the same materials used in high-end camera and telescope optics, provide unparalleled optical purity, durability, and color rendition

Gunnar Optiks (aka GUNNAR), the preeminent and pioneer of premium computer eyewear, today announced the launch of its new plastic-free Mineral Glass lenses, available in both Clear Pro and Amber tints. This new builds on the excitement generated by the release of Clear Pro lenses earlier this year, expanding GUNNAR's product offerings to deliver the most optically pure, scratch-resistant, and distortion-free lenses on the market. The Mineral Glass lenses make their debut in GUNNAR's latest frame, the Tahoe, which draws inspiration from the pristine clarity of California's largest, deepest and clearest alpine lake.

The launch of these Mineral Glass lenses marks a significant engineering milestone for

GUNNAR, as they are the only blue light blocking glasses with mineral glass lenses available today. Mineral Glass has long been regarded as the pinnacle of lens technology for its ability to deliver perfect color rendition and clarity without distortion or haze. To adapt this material to GUNNAR's standards, the R&D team overcame challenges to incorporate GUNNAR's signature 0.2 diopter of focusing power to reduce eye strain, while ensuring the lenses met the company's high quality and performance requirements for blue light blocking and color accuracy.

"Mineral Glass lenses have set a new bar for the eyewear industry," said Joe Croft, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Gunnar Optiks. "These lenses required significant engineering ingenuity to achieve the unique combination of

GUNNAR's patented technology, including our 0.2 diopter focusing power, Clear Pro and Amber tints, and G-Shield® Premium Plus lens coating. This is the first time anyone has been able to bring the clarity and durability of mineral glass to blue light blocking eyewear. Our team's dedication and expertise have resulted in a product that not only enhances the visual experience for creatives, gamers, and professionals, but also sets a new standard for what's possible in the eyewear industry."

The Purest Optics Combined with Unmatched Durability

GUNNAR's Mineral Glass lenses are made from the same material used in high-end camera and telescope optics, delivering superior scratch resistance and shock-proof durability. They are available in two options: the popular 65 GBLF Amber, designed to block harmful blue light and optimize contrast, and the new 20 GBLF Clear Pro lens, which offers ultra-precise color rendition and high fidelity.

Each lens features

GUNNAR's patented lens technology, which includes advanced coatings that eliminate glare, reduce eye strain, block harmful blue light and 100% UV rays, and resist smudging. By incorporating these coatings and the distinctive GUNNAR focusing power, the new lenses provide a viewing experience that reduces eye fatigue, making them ideal for long hours of digital work, video editing, and gaming.

Introducing

Tahoe: Style Meets Innovation

The

Tahoe frame is GUNNAR's latest addition, showcasing a modern rectangular design crafted from high-quality Italian acetate and lightweight aluminum magnesium alloy. Weighing in at just 20 grams, the Tahoe is as comfortable as it is durable, perfect for all-day wear. Its elegant yet functional style is inspired by the crystal-clear water of Lake Tahoe, combining high-end engineering with sophisticated aesthetics.

Key features of the

Tahoe include:



Crafted from premium Italian acetate and lightweight aluminum magnesium alloy.

Distortion-free, shatter-proof, and scratch-resistant Mineral Glass lens material.

Blocks harmful blue light and 100% UV.

G-Shield® Premium Plus lens coating for anti-glare protection.

Flexible spring hinges for enhanced comfort and durability. Available in 65 GBLF Amber and 20 GBLF Clear Pro lens tints.

GUNNAR's new Tahoe frames with Mineral Glass lenses will be available starting October 9, 2024 at GUNNAR , and at select retailers, including Amazon at the end of the month.

As the category pioneer and leader with over 20 years of optical research,

GUNNAR has focused its R&D over the last year to expand its reach beyond traditional gaming glasses. Along with recent innovations like ClearPro lenses, these new Mineral Glass lenses serve as a product of that shift in R&D focus, making GUNNAR glasses a must-have for anybody that spends hours in front of a digital screen.

The Vision Council of America estimates that 70% of U.S. adults experience digital eye strain because of the increasing use of digital devices. In addition to the focusing strain and dry eye issues caused by the lack of blinking, the artificial blue light emitted by our screens disrupts

melatonin production and circadian rhythm, affecting the body's natural sleep cycle.

GUNNAR premium computer eyewear addresses all short- and long-term side effects of digital eye strain, including headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, glare, negative effects of artificial blue light, eye strain, and fatigue. The result – improved clarity, focus, and performance. GUNNAR is the only patented gaming and computer eyewear recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.

About

Gunnar Optiks

Established in 2006, Gunnar Optiks®, LLC is the expert in premium computer eyewear. Leading the way in cutting-edge technology and design innovation, GUNNAR was the first company to secure a combined patent for lenses that help enhance performance by combating the symptoms of digital eye strain and blocking blue light. As the category pioneer, GUNNAR has established itself as a preeminent force in doctor-recommended computer glasses in the market. GUNNAR continues to expand its portfolio providing a wide selection of styles, and protective lens types including gaming, computer, prescription, reading, and sunglasses. GUNNAR can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. For more information visit:



