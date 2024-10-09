TGW Logistics Named To 100 Great Supply Chain Partners 2024 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TGW Logistics has been named to the SupplyChainBrain annual award once again. They were nominated by URBN for work done at their Kansas City fulfillment center.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TGW Logistics, a global leader in designing, implementing, and maintaining warehouse solutions, has been awarded a spot on SupplyChainBrain's annual 100 Great Partners list for 2024. The foundation-owned company is honored by the recognition and intends to continue being a strong partner and enabler of success for its customers.

SupplyChainBrain is a comprehensive supply chain management resource and publication. For over twenty years they have surveyed supply chain professionals to hear who the best partners are to create an annual 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list.

Says Brad Berger, Publisher of SupplyChainBrain, of this year's list,“For twenty-two consecutive years, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners-a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services...This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and overall excellent, coming from all areas of supply chain management.”

RECOGNITION FOR URBN PARTNERSHIP

TGW Logistics was nominated by Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN), a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters, and Nuuly. In the last few years, the company has seen its sales grow and needed an answer to the challenge of efficiently fulfilling more orders while maintaining premier shipping speeds and shopper experience. TGW Logistics designed, implemented, and (through its Lifetime Services) currently maintains a highly automated end-to-end fulfillment solution for URBN's Kansas City distribution center . Go-live of the solution was August 2023.

By leveraging TGW Logistics' expertise and advanced automation systems, URBN has improved fulfillment accuracy and order throughput; orders are now fully processed in 10-15 minutes. Additionally, the partnership and collaboration between URBN and TGW Logistics represents a commitment to innovation and efficiency, and positions URBN for future success in an ever-evolving retail industry.

“We are very proud to once again be featured on the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners list. It is a testament to our team's customer-oriented focus. When we work with a company, we intend to be an enabler of their success for the long term, from the time we design a solution all the way through to the years spent maximizing the lifetime value of their investment after go-live,” says Christian Lahnsteiner, CEO of TGW North America.

