Chronic Pain Management Expert, Pilates Teacher And Author DK Ciccone Brings Movement Remedies To Edinburgh

Dana Karen Ciccone, chronic pain specialist, Pilates teacher, and author, brings her innovative movement practice to Edinburgh, Scotland.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dana Karen (DK) Ciccone, chronic pain specialist, Pilates teacher, and author of You're Meant to Move, is excited to announce the arrival of her innovative movement practice, Movement Remedies , in Edinburgh, Scotland.After years of helping clients in Boston, USA and beyond reclaim control of their lives and bodies through movement, DK is now bringing her proven approach to chronic pain management to Edinburgh. She will offer personalised 1:1 sessions, customisable group classes, in-home movement coaching, and collaborations with local organisations. With a focus on creating body-positive, inclusive spaces, DK is ready to help Edinburgh residents move through pain and towards a more active, empowered life.DK Ciccone: From Chronic Pain Sufferer to Movement AdvocateDK's journey began in her teenage years when debilitating back pain derailed her dream of performing on Broadway. A pattern of recurring pain, which impacted her mobility and quality of life for years, DK discovered Pilates. Through mindful movement, she found a pathway to managing her pain and reclaiming both her confidence and her body's potential.A Personal Approach: Movement for Every BodyDK rejects the mainstream fitness industry's focus on weight loss, instead embracing a compassionate, inclusive philosophy. Her practice prioritises functional movement that helps individuals achieve personal goals while building confidence and a stronger connection to their bodies.“My journey with chronic pain taught me that movement is for everyone-no matter your pain, ability, or body size,” says DK.“Through Movement Remedies, I aim to create spaces where people reconnect with their bodies and find relief as well as renewed self-confidence.”New Offerings in Edinburgh:Private 1:1 Sessions: DK offers private, tailored movement sessions at select studios around Edinburgh for those managing chronic pain.In-Home Movement Coaching: Ideal for clients with limited mobility, DK brings her expertise directly into clients' homes, which is especially beneficial for those with mobility challenges or wheelchair users.Group Movement Classes: DK is partnering with local organisations to offer movement sessions for groups, including survivors of domestic abuse and the elderly. These classes are available to suit different budgets, reinforcing DK's commitment to making movement accessible to all.Workshops and Speaking Engagements: DK is available for workshops and speaking engagements, where she shares her expertise on chronic pain management, stress resilience and the healing power of movement.Collaborations with Local BusinessesDK wants to partner with local businesses, physiotherapists, wellness centres, and community groups to provide a comprehensive support network for those living with chronic pain in Edinburgh.“I'm excited to collaborate with Edinburgh's incredible health and wellness community to create safe, healing spaces for all,” says DK.DK also hopes to bring her book, You're Meant to Move, to as many people across Edinburgh and beyond as possible. The book – available on Amazon now (and soon through local bookshops) – offers a message of hope, alongside practical guidance for creating your personalised movement programme if you are a chronic pain sufferer. Book signings, discussions and workshops can be arranged by contacting DK at the details below.Editors:For interviews, media inquiries, or additional information about DK Ciccone's offerings, including workshops, speaking engagements, and her unique approach to chronic pain management, please contact ...DK is available to comment on:Managing chronic pain through movement and emerging pain scienceHow Pilates helps and heals chronic painThe importance of body inclusivity and weight-neutral spaces in the wellness industryThe challenges and rewards of being a small business owner in the wellness spaceSpeaking engagements and workshops on chronic pain and movement

