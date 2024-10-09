Chinese Scientists Created Suture Threads That Accelerate Wound Healing
Chinese biochemists have developed decomposable suture threads
that accelerate wound healing after surgery,
The material generates a weak electric field when injected into
the human body or animals. This field accelerates wound healing by
about 59% and significantly reduces the risk of postoperative
infections. When developing it, scientists took into account that
all human and animal body tissues produce a relatively weak but
well-fixed electric field in the process of vital activity, which
plays an important role in the processes of human body growth and
wound healing.
In recent years, doctors and biologists have already accelerated
wound healing and regeneration of damaged tissues and organs using
electric fields, but in all these experiments, external sources of
electricity were used. They are almost impossible or extremely
difficult to use outside hospitals or laboratories, which prompted
Chinese biochemists to create a material that generates an electric
field when implanted into a patient's body.
The specialists managed to select such sizes of interlayers made
of two polymer materials - polycaprolactone and a copolymer of
lactic and glycolic acids - in which their interaction under
compression and stretching conditions generates an electric field
whose voltage is approximately 2.8 volts. This field, as shown by
experiments conducted by scientists on rats, persists for more than
ten weeks after suturing.
Such wound stimulation, according to the researchers,
accelerated the migration of stem cells to the damaged regions of
the rodents' muscles and skin by about 2-3 times, as a result of
which a deep cut on one of their hind legs healed 59% faster than
in the rats from the control group. In addition, scientists have
not detected the development of postoperative infections in animals
whose wounds were sewn up with new surgical threads, which is an
additional advantage from the use of this composite material.
