Kuwait Embassy In US Cautions Kuwaiti Nationals As Hurricane Milton Approaches

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti embassy in Washington on Wednesday urged Kuwaiti citizens in the south of the USA to take precautions to cope with impact of the tropical hurricane Milton forcast to making landing in Florida tonight.

The mission, in a statement, emphasized that the nationals heed the instructions given by the local authorities to stay safe in the face of the coming storm.

It urged the natinals to contact it and the consultates if necessary on the following phone numbers:

-- Washington: 0012022620758

-- The general consultate in Los Angelese: 0013102793644

-- The consultate in New York: 0019172426688

-- The cultural office in Washington: 0012023642106

-- The health office in Washington: 0012023202415. (end)

