28Th GCC Post, Telecom. Meeting Kicks Off In Qatar

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The 28th meeting of the Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC) held Wednesday, with the participation of Kuwait, in Doha.

Qatar's of Communications and Information Mohammed Al-Mannai said, in his speech, that the cooperation between the GCC countries reflects the depth of the friendly and long-standing ties between the council's countries.

He highlighted the role of this cooperation in developing GCC's national economies and enhancing competitiveness at both the regional and international levels.

Al-Mannai explained that this meeting would be an important step towards building a prosperous and secure digital society by establishing a strong and advanced technology sector that creates new job opportunities and seeks to increase investments in innovative business models, in addition to localizing the latest technological advancements.

For his part, GCC Secretary-General Jassim Al-Budaiwi said that the Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications has achieved many accomplishments through joint cooperation, resulting in achieving advanced global rankings in these two sectors.

He pointed out the advanced global rankings achieved by the GCC countries, with the United Arab Emirates achieving first place globally in the telecommunications infrastructure index, in addition to winning the hosting of the 28th Universal Postal Congress in Dubai in 2025.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia achieved second place among the G20 countries for the second consecutive time in the Telecommunications and Technology Development Index, in addition to its success during its hosting of the Extraordinary Congress of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 2023.

Qatar also made significant strides by achieving fifth place in the fixed and wireless telecommunications infrastructure index, while Kuwait continued its leadership in the telecommunications and information technology sector development index by achieving first place for the second consecutive time in this index.

He added that the committees and working groups affiliated with the Ministerial Committee have worked during the past period to accomplish many important issues.

The first steps of cooperation between the Council's countries in the field of space have recently been launched, in addition to studying the reduction of roaming prices between the GCC countries, preparing a comprehensive plan for the telecommunications sector, and launching the Gulf Research Award for Technological Foresight and the Digital Economy.

Al-Budaiwi praised the diligent efforts of the Cooperation Council's countries and their steady progress in enhancing their competitive capabilities in the fields of communications and post.

Kuwait delegation at the GCC Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications was headed by Minister of State for Communication Affairs Omar Al-Omar. (end)

sss









MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108763349