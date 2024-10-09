HASC Welcomes Safety Council Of Southwest Louisiana As HASC Louisiana, Strengthening Regional Services

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The and Safety Council (HASC) continues its expansion and is proud to announce that the Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana (SCSWLA) is now HASC Louisiana. This exciting development further solidifies HASC's commitment to providing unparalleled service to industry, supporting contractors and owner/operators in Louisiana. With this significant growth, HASC Louisiana will offer world-class safety training, board-certified occupational health, screening services, and advanced solutions to better support local industry.

Drew Ashcraft, Vice Chairperson of HASC Board of Directors, Russell Klinegardner, President & CEO of HASC, Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana, and Julie Morris, Chairperson of Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana Board of Directors execute a business combination, establishing HASC Louisiana located outside of Lake Charles in Sulphur, Louisiana.

Russell Klinegardner , President & CEO of HASC, stated, "HASC Louisiana marks a pivotal milestone in our growth, reflecting our commitment to delivering exceptional solutions that address the evolving demands of industries nationwide. This business combination creates a unique opportunity for both organizations to align our efforts, allowing us to drive innovative, industry-leading solutions."

Combining nearly 70 years of history in Southwest Louisiana with HASC's industry-leading expertise, as part of this transition, HASC Louisiana will be positioned to deliver unmatched services to support the region's demands. This change reflects HASC's dedication to fostering safer, more efficient workplaces and elevating industry standards in workforce readiness.

Cami Hysler, Senior Vice President of Strategy at HASC, remarked, "This strategic transition marks an important milestone in our commitment to listening to the customer and supporting the industrial workforce throughout the Gulf Coast. We're excited to bring enhanced services and deeper collaboration to the region, all while continuing to uphold the strong safety legacy built in Southwest Louisiana."

As part of this transition, Sarita Scheufens, previously of SCSWLA, is named President of HASC Louisiana. Sarita emphasized, "I am thrilled to continue leading our organization in Louisiana into this exciting new chapter as HASC Louisiana. The transition will allow us to bring increased operational efficiency, enhanced training and technology solutions, and integrated occupational health services to our region. By building on the strong foundation we've established, we are better positioned than ever to meet the needs of Industry and ensure a safer, healthier future for the workforce. I look forward to carrying on our tradition excellence while embracing the opportunities ahead."

will continue to serve as a vital resource for companies and workers across the region, ensuring they have access to the highest quality training, health services, and workforce solutions needed to thrive in today's competitive industrial landscape. Additionally, HASC Louisiana will continue to strengthen collaboration with regional industry leaders and community stakeholders to provide the highest quality service.

The Health and Safety Council® (HASC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit association and has proudly served Industry for over 34 years as a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, including training, occupational health, screening and technology. Since its inception in 1990, HASC has delivered over 20 million units of training and occupational health services to over 1.5 million unique individuals. In addition to a 38-acre headquarters campus along the Houston, TX, ship channel, HASC has multiple campuses, satellite locations and online services, providing reciprocity nationwide.

