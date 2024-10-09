Tinygemsbreaks Vistagen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Announces Joint Ceremony To Ring Nasdaq Closing Bell In Honor Of World Mental Health Day

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vistagen (NASDAQ: VTGN) is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering neuroscience to deliver groundbreaking therapies for individuals affected by psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company today announced that CEO Shawn Singh, The Goldie Hawn Foundation Founder Goldie Hawn, and children from New York City using The Goldie Hawn Foundation's MindUp, a neuroscience-based preventative mental program for youth, will jointly ring the Closing Bell on October 10, 2024. The joint ceremony will commemorate World Mental Health Day and The Goldie Hawn Foundation's 20th Anniversary. The ceremony will highlight the power of collaboration and shared commitment to advance neuroscience-based innovation.

“At Vistagen, we believe in the importance of a multifaceted approach to improving mental health through heightened awareness, innovative education, and improved patient care,” said Shawn Singh, CEO of Vistagen.“Driven by pioneering neuroscience-based research, Vistagen and MindUp can make a positive difference in the mental health and well-being of millions of children and adults around the world.”

About Vistagen Therapeutics Inc.

Vistagen is a late clinical-stage neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of groundbreaking therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. Based on its pioneering approach and deep understanding of nose-to-brain neurocircuitry, Vistagen's diversified neuroscience pipeline includes non-systemic pherine nasal spray product candidates designed to rapidly activate chemosensory neurons in the nasal cavity to impact olfactory system and brain neurocircuitry. Vistagen's most advanced pherine candidate, fasedienol, is in a U.S. registration-directed Phase 3 development program for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder, which affects over 30 million adults in the U.S. Vistagen is passionate about creating novel and differentiated treatments that set new standards of care for millions of people living with anxiety, depression, and other neurological disorders. For more information, visit the company's website at .

