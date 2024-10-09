Cryptonewsbreaks Bitcoin Events Reports On Upcoming Crypto Fest 2024 Conference Topics, Agenda

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bitcoin Events, a crypto-focused event producer, has released agenda information regarding its upcoming Fest 2024 conference. The is slated for Oct. 10–12, 2024, in Cape Town, South Africa. The three-day event will feature two networking days (Day One and Two) with a main event scheduled for Day Two. One of the most anticipated South African Web3 events of the year, the gathering will focus on adoption ,

payments

and the growing regulatory landscape across Africa, helping conference attendees better understand both the benefits and challenges of the world of using cryptocurrency for payments. The agenda will features keynote addresses, panels and workshops presented by industry experts and professionals, providing deep insight into how Bitcoin is set to be a game changer for Africa, one of the fastest-growing regions for cryptocurrency adoption.

To attend the event or find more information, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Bitcoin Events

Bitcoin Events has proudly stood as Africa's pioneering events company throughout the past decade, dedicated solely to the realms of crypto, blockchain and Web3 technologies. Welcoming more than 17,500 attendees from 165 countries, the company has fostered connections with esteemed individuals and reputable companies leading the charge in the blockchain space. With its far-reaching influence, Bitcoin Events remains committed to empowering Africa through world-class events, driving forward the region's blockchain ecosystem. To learn more about the company, please visit

.

About CryptoCurrencyWire

CryptoCurrencyWire

(“CCW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on blockchain and the cryptocurrency sector. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CCW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CCW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CCW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CryptoCurrencyWire, text“CRYPTO” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CryptoCurrencyWire website applicable to all content provided by CCW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CryptoCurrencyWire

New York, NY



212.994.9818 Office

[email protected]

CryptoCurrencyWire is powered by

IBN