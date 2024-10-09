Banshee Batteries Launches 36V 105Ah Lifepo4 Battery For Trolling Motors, Marine Applications, And Golf Carts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINOOKA, IL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Banshee Batteries, a recognized leader in advanced lithium battery technology, proudly unveils its newest product: the Banshee 36 Volt 105 Amp Hour LiFePO4 Lithium Battery. Engineered for high-performance applications, this cutting-edge battery is specifically designed to power trolling motors , marine and fishing vessels, as well as 36 Volt golf carts . Built to deliver unmatched power, efficiency, and longevity, this battery is set to redefine industry standards.This new battery utilizes Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology, widely regarded as one of the safest and most efficient battery technologies available today. Offering three times the energy capacity of conventional lead-acid batteries while weighing just one-third as much, the Banshee 36V 105Ah battery provides outstanding value in terms of performance and lifespan. Whether you're powering a trolling motor on your boat or using it to run your golf cart, this battery delivers enhanced reliability and safety."Our new 36V 105Ah LiFePO4 lithium battery is a true game-changer for the industry," said Donald Sweeney, Operations Manager at Banshee Batteries. "It's specifically designed for high-demand applications like trolling motors, marine use, and golf carts. The built-in Bluetooth functionality allows users to monitor real-time performance, ensuring maximum efficiency and reliability, no matter the environment. With a lifespan of up to 10 years and a 500 Amp peak current, this battery is the go-to choice for anyone seeking top-tier performance."Key Features and Benefits of the Banshee 36V 105Ah LiFePO4 Battery:1. High Energy Density:One of the standout features of the Banshee 36V 105Ah battery is its high energy density. It provides three times the energy capacity of traditional lead-acid batteries, making it ideal for high-power-demand applications such as trolling motors, golf carts, electric vehicles, and more. This enables longer run times, fewer recharges, and ultimately, greater convenience for users.2. Lightweight and Compact:Thanks to its lightweight design, the Banshee 36V 105Ah battery weighs only one-third of comparable lead-acid batteries. This makes it much easier to handle, install, and transport, significantly reducing the overall weight of your boat, golf cart, or vehicle. Whether you're fishing in remote locations or cruising across the golf course, this lighter battery improves both performance and ease of use.3. Extended Lifespan:With an estimated 3,000+ charge cycles, the Banshee 36V 105Ah LiFePO4 battery delivers up to eight times the lifespan of traditional lead-acid batteries. This long life makes it an excellent investment for users seeking a long-term solution with reduced maintenance costs. Built to last for up to 10 years, this battery provides significant savings over time, both in terms of replacement costs and downtime.4. Bluetooth Monitoring:Banshee Batteries brings convenience to a whole new level with integrated Bluetooth monitoring technology. Users can easily track battery performance, check charge levels, and receive real-time maintenance alerts via a user-friendly smartphone app. This feature is especially useful for users of trolling motors and marine vessels, as it allows for constant monitoring of battery health while out on the water, ensuring peak performance when it's needed most.5. Versatile Applications:The versatility of the Banshee 36V 105Ah battery makes it perfect for a wide range of applications. In addition to its suitability for trolling motors and marine vessels, the battery is also an excellent choice for golf carts, RVs, solar energy systems, electric vehicles, and more. Whether you're navigating open waters, cruising on the golf course, or powering your off-grid solar setup, this battery offers reliable and consistent performance across the board.6. Environmentally Friendly:LiFePO4 technology not only offers superior performance but also promotes environmental sustainability. With its longer lifespan and reduced chemical hazards compared to traditional lead-acid batteries, the Banshee 36V 105Ah battery minimizes waste and reduces the need for frequent replacements. Safer for the environment and your equipment, this battery is an eco-friendly option for today's conscious consumers.7. Reliable Warranty and Customer Support:Banshee Batteries stands behind its products with confidence. The 36V 105Ah LiFePO4 battery comes with a 5-year warranty, providing peace of mind for buyers. Additionally, customers can benefit from a 30-day money-back guarantee, ensuring satisfaction with the product. Available for immediate shipping across the United States, the Banshee battery offers fast, reliable power whenever and wherever it's needed.Why Choose Banshee 36V 105Ah LiFePO4 Lithium Battery?For Marine and Fishing Enthusiasts:This battery's lightweight design and high energy density make it the perfect companion for trolling motors. Whether you're navigating shallow waters or heading out for a full day of fishing, this battery provides the power, longevity, and real-time monitoring you need to stay on the water longer without worrying about power depletion. It's built to withstand marine environments, offering superior durability and reliability even in harsh conditions.For Golf Cart Owners:Golf cart users will appreciate the extended range and lightweight nature of the Banshee 36V 105Ah battery. This lithium battery significantly reduces the weight of the cart while enhancing its power, making it easier to maneuver across long distances on the course. The Bluetooth monitoring feature also allows you to check battery health at any time, ensuring your golf cart is always ready to go.About Banshee BatteriesBanshee Batteries is a leading provider of advanced lithium battery systems, delivering high-performance solutions for a range of industries, including marine applications, RVs, electric vehicles, and renewable energy storage. With a strong commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction, Banshee Batteries continues to set the standard for reliable, cutting-edge energy solutions. The company's dedication to excellence ensures that customers receive the best possible products to power their equipment, whether on land or at sea.

