Startup Ladies Reveal Top 9 Women Founders For 3Rd Annual #Investinwomenfounders Summit

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Startup Ladies are thrilled to announce the Top 9 women founders who will headline the third annual #InvestInWomenFounders Summit, taking place on December 5 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Delta Faucet Company HQ in Indianapolis. These inspiring women represent the future of scalable business innovation across diverse industries throughout five different states and are ready to grow their companies with the right investments.

“Women-owned businesses represent 42% of all U.S. businesses, but they only receive 2.3% of venture capital. Women of color and LGBTQ+ women founders secure even less. The Startup Ladies are leading the charge in the midwest to help more women launch scalable businesses and secure

funding to grow,” said Julie Warnecke, CEO and Founder of Found Search Marketing and Startup Ladies Board member.

Each of the Top 9 founders has developed a business model that addresses viable markets with products and services that are needed and in demand. With the support of investors, these companies are primed to scale, offering significant opportunities for job creation and business growth.

Meet the 2024 Top 9 Women Founders:

Alyssa Antcliff, Co-founder & CEO of IndiAide

IndiAide offers customizable, evidence-based web apps to help the 33 million Americans living with cognitive impairments manage their day-to-day tasks more independently, improving quality of life and care coordination.

Cara Bognar, Founder & CEO of Top Tier Lessons

Top Tier Lessons connects parents with local NCAA athletes who provide sports lessons for kids, streamlining the process by handling venue, payment, scheduling, and safety.

Chere Cofer, Founder & CEO of Open Books MD

Open Books MD bridges the gap between healthcare providers and the pharmaceutical industry, offering web-based tools to enhance communication and access to new medical advancements, particularly in rural areas.

Nithya Kasireddy, CEO of Levisonics Inc

Levisonics is revolutionizing blood coagulation analysis with a novel point-of-care device that requires minimal blood samples, providing critical insights for pediatric and adult patients alike.

Ishita Majumdar, Co-founder & CTO of Inara AI

Inara AI is a care-driven orchestration platform for neurohealth, providing personalized insights, community connections, and streamlined care management for families and caregivers.

Suzanne McKenzie, Founder & CEO/COO of ABLE MADE

ABLE MADE is the Original Off Pitch Soccer Style brand, responsibly producing apparel and accessories using sustainable materials while supporting social causes through strategic partnerships.

Jessica Patterson, Co-Founder & President of The Wonder and Music Factory

The Wonder and Music Factory is an immersive music attraction that provides access to multi-sensory attractions, space rentals, food and beverage, portable exhibit experiences for schools and community events, as well as group instrument lessons.

Mara Smith, Founder & CEO of Inspiro Tequila

Inspiro Tequila is a women-owned and led brand that offers additive-free, ultra-premium tequila, supporting other female founders through grants and mentorship.

Leslie Young, Founder & CEO of Beautiful Dreamers, LLC

Beautiful Dreamers creates inclusive kids' bedding and decor that authentically represents children from Black, Hispanic, Asian, and multiracial backgrounds, promoting acceptance and diversity from a young age.

Event Format and Interviewers:

Unlike traditional pitch events, each founder will be paired with a seasoned entrepreneur or senior executive who will interview them in an“Oprah-style” format. This approach fosters a relaxed, in-depth conversation that allows founders to showcase their business acumen while connecting with the audience. The interviewers will also act as champions for these founders, encouraging the audience to consider how they can assist with securing investment and client connections.

Meet the 9 Business Owners and Senior Executives Interviewing the Top 9:

● Teresa Danielson – Owner, TJ Northern Michigan Rentals and BDA

● Jon Dartt – Councilman, Westfield, IN

● Roger Deetz – VP Engineering, Blueprint

● Christi Garcia – Lead, Talent Recruiting and Business Developer, E-gineering

● Jon Gilman – CEO, Clear Software

● Mike Hatfield – Chairman, Carium

● Eric Prugh – CPO, Authentix

● Doug Rammel – Founder & CIO, Abstract Reality Ventures

● Travis Tucker – EVP, Meyer Najem

“I'm thrilled at how many men have stepped up this year to use their capital, clout, and connections to amplify some highly-investable companies founded by women and help get them funded,” said Jon Dartt, Councilman for the City of Westfield and Startup Ladies Board member.

This year's #InvestInWomenFounders Summit promises to be an exciting opportunity for investors, corporate executives, and community members to meet and support the next generation of women founders. These founders are breaking barriers and driving innovation in their fields, and with the right investment, they are ready to take their businesses to the next level.

Event Details:

Date: December 5, 2024

Time: Noon – 6 p.m.

Location: Delta Faucet Company HQ, Indianapolis, IN

For more information or to register, please visit:

Media interested in speaking with The Startup Ladies about their upcoming #InvestInWomenFounders Summit should contact Kristen Cooper (She/Hers), CEO & Founder, The Startup Ladies via email at ... or directly at 317-645-6494.

About The Startup Ladies

The Startup Ladies is a professional membership organization for entrepreneurs, investors, and corporations. The woman-owned company identifies, educates, connects, and increases investment in women entrepreneurs starting up and scaling businesses. The organization's goals are to: increase the number of women starting up scalable businesses and help them secure investment to grow.

Through in-person events, live virtual training, eLearning, and one-on-one mentoring, entrepreneurs go from: idea, to market, to growth. Individuals with financial capacity are taught how to invest in startups, and then are connected to investor-ready founders. Corporations providing ancillary services to founders and funders secure new deals by participating in events.

People of every gender are welcome to participate and become members. Learn more about membership and attending events at: TheStartupLadies.

