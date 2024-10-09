Elabnext Expands Platform Capabilities With Danby Barcoding Integration, Enhancing Lab Inventory And Sample Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eLabNext , an Eppendorf Group Company offering a flexible Digital Laboratory equipped with a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS ) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), announced today that its platform is now able to integrate with Danby Barcoding 's industry-leading laboratory products. The incorporation of Danby Barcoding's printers, cryogenic labels and tags, ribbons, scanners, and encodable RFID Smart Tags with eLabNext's LIMS platform, eLabInventory, enables users to access complete barcoding solutions and better manage inventory, sample, and specimen tracking workflows.

As a cornerstone of the barcoding industry, Danby Barcoding's portfolio includes best-in-class desktop, tabletop, and industrial Zebra and TSC direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers. They also offer application-specific, custom, and off-the-shelf materials and sizes for ISO-regulated and harsh labeling environments.

“Our focus on barcoding solutions has allowed us to help many customers in the government, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing industries,” mentions Mark Covington of Danby Barcoding.“We've moved to expand our partnership with eLabNext because of our shared passion for delivering the best to our customers and enabling flawless inventory and sample management. Each year, our clientele grows substantially, and with eLabNext's help, our customers in the life sciences will reap even more benefits, including a greater return on their investment in a very short time.”

“We continue to expand the integrations and ways users can customize eLabNext, allowing access to a broad range of solutions for any issue in the lab,” says Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. Besides being a one-stop-shop for scientists to be able to use any Add-Ons that they'd like, the customers also take advantage of partnerships like Danby Barcoding, with exclusive discounts for all eLabnext customers, which provides our customers with an industry-leading barcoding solution.”

Danby Barcoding will be offering special discounts on their Zebra ZD421 Barcode Label Printer and select scanners, labels, and ribbons for existing eLabNext customers.

About eLabNext

eLabNext is an all-in-one Digital Lab Platform that offers an intuitive and flexible solution to collect, manage, and analyze laboratory information. The software includes modules for an electronic lab notebook, sample tracking, inventory management, protocol management, and a wide range of marketplace add-ons to extend functionality. eLabNext enhances productivity by streamlining the processes of documenting, organizing, searching, and archiving data, samples, and protocols. The data is accessible through cloud-hosted ISO-certified data centers. The software is most suitable for industry R&D labs, ranging from start-ups to mid-size pharma and biotech companies and academic research groups and institutes.

For more information about eLabNext, please visit .

Press contact:

Name: Zareh Zurabyan

Head of eLabNext, Americas, an Eppendorf Group Company

Email: ...

Website:

About Danby Barcoding, LLC

Since 1982, Danby Barcoding, LLC, has been a cornerstone in the barcoding industry. As a“one-stop shop” for government, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, and manufacturing customers, they provide a single source for barcode printing systems, labeling supplies, and label design software. Their knowledgeable sales staff can help companies choose the right printer for their environment and applications. Danby Barcoding is focused on solving its customers' business needs and providing unparalleled customer service.

For more information about Danby Barcoding, please visit:

Press contact:

Name: Mark Covington, President

Email: ...

Website:

Phone Number: 800-262-2629

Anne Marie Miscioscia

eLabNext

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.