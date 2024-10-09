Wireless Broadband Alliance Announces Winners Of 2024 WBA Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Tiago Rodrigues, CEO, Wireless Broadband AllianceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) , the global industry body dedicated to driving the seamless and interoperable service experience of Wi-Fi across the global wireless ecosystem today announced the winners of its 12th WBA Industry Awards .The awards showcase industry leaders and innovators who are shaping the future of wireless connectivity. Winners were announced during the WBA's Wireless Global Congress , which is taking place at Porte de Versailles in Paris and online between 7th – 10th October 2024.Tiago Rodrigues, CEO of the Wireless Broadband Alliance, said:“The WBA Industry Awards continue to highlight the innovation and dedication of our industry in advancing wireless technologies. This year's winners have demonstrated groundbreaking achievements that are driving the future of Wi-Fi and wireless broadband, and we're proud to recognize their contributions.”An independent panel of leading analysts and industry experts reviewed submissions across seven categories - /wba-industry-awards/judging-process/ .The winners of the 2024 WBA Industry Awards are:1.Best Wi-Fi Network Operator AwardWinner: LG UplusWinning Entry: LG U+ Wi-Fi services & the first commercial launching of "True Wi-Fi 7"The judges commended LG Uplus for its leadership and innovation in South Korea's competitive Wi-Fi market, particularly its successful deployment of Wi-Fi 7 services using the 6 GHz band and supporting IoT compatibility with Matter. "LG Uplus demonstrated technical excellence backed by impressive user experience metrics, making it a clear standout in delivering high-quality services to over five million subscribers," the judges noted.2.Best Wi-Fi Network Technology AwardWinner: Qualcomm Inc.Winning Entry: Taking Wi-Fi to new heights: FCC's advancement of Standard Power and Automated Frequency Coordination with Qualcomm's AFC SuiteQualcomm earned praise for its innovative Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC) solution, which enhances Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 by enabling standard power operations in the 6 GHz band. "Qualcomm's AFC Suite is a game-changer for global Wi-Fi coverage, offering precise real-time interference management and efficient power allocation," the judges highlighted.3.Best In-Home Wi-Fi Network AwardWinner: Türk Telekom and QuantWiFi (Joint Submission)Winning Entry: Wi-Fi Mercek: Türk Telekom End-to-End Wi-Fi Monitoring System by QuantWiFiTürk Telekom and QuantWiFi were recognized for their joint submission that combines advanced AI and ML technologies to dynamically manage quality of service in home Wi-Fi networks. "The system's nationwide scalability and real-time diagnostic capabilities, coupled with its ability to enhance network performance for millions of users, made it a winner in this highly competitive category," remarked the judges.4.Best Enterprise Wi-Fi Network AwardWinner: HuaweiWinning Entry: Huawei Intelligent AP Energy-Saving Solution Helps Stride into the Low-Carbon EraHuawei was celebrated for its Intelligent AP Energy-Saving Solution, which uses AI to reduce energy consumption in large-scale WLAN networks. "By addressing one of the most critical challenges facing the industry today-sustainability-Huawei's solution offers a significant reduction in energy consumption, without sacrificing network performance," the judges commented.5.Best Wi-Fi for Social Impact AwardWinner: Cognitive Systems Corp. & Electronic Caregiver (Joint Submission)Winning Entry: Introducing Truly Personal Accessible Eldercare: CareAwareThe judges praised Cognitive Systems Corp. & Electronic Caregiver, noting that this cutting-edge system integrates Wi-Fi sensing with AI-powered healthcare applications to provide comprehensive monitoring of vulnerable seniors in their homes. They commented,“CareAware enhances the quality of life for elderly individuals while offering peace of mind to caregivers. It represents the most promising and innovative use of Wi-Fi for social impact in healthcare and beyond, with the potential to transform home-based care by delivering real-time information about seniors living alone. We applaud the solution for its potential to revolutionize eldercare, positioning it as a standout example of Wi-Fi's social impact".6.Best Wi-Fi for Innovation AwardWinner: Morse MicroWinning Morse Micro Wi-Fi HaLow Solutions: Redefining Connectivity for the IoT EraThe judges recognized Morse Micro for its groundbreaking work in Wi-Fi HaLow technology, specifically the company's HaLow SoCs which extend Wi-Fi range and reduce power consumption, addressing the growing demand for IoT solutions.“Morse Micro's pioneering work in delivering robust, low-power IoT connectivity places them at the forefront of the industry. The company is truly driving innovation that will play a crucial role in the future of IoT, redefining Wi-Fi for the next generation,” said the judges.7.Best Wi-Fi Customer Experience AwardWinner: Boingo WirelessWinning Entry: Transforming the Customer Experience at Grand Central MadisonBoingo Wireless was recognized for its successful deployment of a comprehensive 5G/LTE/Wi-Fi network at Grand Central Madison in New York City. "Boingo's ability to deliver seamless connectivity for over 300,000 daily commuters in one of the world's busiest and most challenging underground environments set a new standard for customer experience," the judges stated.About the Wireless Broadband AllianceWireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) is the global organization that connects people with the latest Wi-Fi initiatives. Founded in 2003, the vision of the WBA is to drive seamless, interoperable service experiences via Wi-Fi within the global wireless ecosystem. WBA's mission is to enable collaboration between service providers, technology companies, cities, regulators and organizations to achieve that vision.WBA undertakes programs and activities to address business and technical challenges, while exploring opportunities for its member companies. These initiatives encompass standards development, industry guidelines, trials, certification, and advocacy. Its key programs include NextGen Wi-Fi, OpenRoaming, 5G, IoT, Smart Cities, Testing & Interoperability and Policy & Regulatory Affairs, with Member-led Work Groups dedicated to resolving standards and technical issues to promote end-to-end services and accelerate business opportunities.Membership in the WBA includes major operators, service providers, enterprises, hardware and software vendors, and other prominent companies that support the ecosystems from around the world. 