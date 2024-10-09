6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR) Achieves Key Telecom Certification

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PARIS, FRANCE, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of green-tech networking software focused on high-performance virtualized and secure solutions, announced today that it has achieved certification in the Dell Technologies Partner Self-Certification Program for its Virtual Service Router (VSR) product suite on the new Dell PowerEdge XR8000 series based test line .The Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program allows ISVs and partners to verify that their software is compatible with and ready for integration on Dell telecom infrastructure. This certification validates key test capabilities needed by Communication Service Providers (CSPs), giving them assurance that the quality of the partner software is compatible with and ready for stable deployment on Dell Technologies telecom infrastructure.With the certification of 6WIND's VSR, CSPs can deploy a wide range of network functions on Dell infrastructure using the 6WIND VSR Product Suite , which includes virtual Provider Edge Router (vPE), virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW), virtual Firewall (vFW), virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG), virtual Border Router (vBR), virtual CG-NAT Router (vCG-NAT), virtual Universal CPE (vCPE) Router, virtual Cell Site Router (vCSR), and virtual 5G UPF (vUPF).The 6WIND Virtual Service Router product suite is designed for optimal performance in both CSP and Enterprise environments, and can be deployed on COTS servers in private or public clouds, either as bare-metal, virtualized, or containerized solutions.Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND commented, "We are excited to announce the successful certification of our VSR product suite on Dell's newest XR8000 servers. This milestone, achieved through the Dell Telecom Partner Self-Certification Program, underscores our dedication to delivering top-tier solutions for CSPs and MNOs seeking to deploy 6WIND VSR on Dell telecom platforms in RAN, MEC, or the cloud. This achievement reflects our team's commitment and ongoing pursuit of the highest industry benchmarks, reaffirming our customers' trust in the performance and reliability they rely on."The 6WIND VSR software solutions significantly reduce carbon footprint by cutting energy consumption by over 50%. This is achieved in a cost-effective manner without compromising performance, by greatly minimizing the hardware needed to deliver network services.The 6WIND VSR product suite has proven its capability to save energy and lower carbon footprint. These solutions deliver high performance, security, scalability, flexibility, openness, and agility to global CSPs, MNOs, cloud providers, data centers, and enterprises.About 6WIND6WIND leads the way in software-based networking and security solutions, offering robust, feature-rich, resource-efficient, Cloud Ready, and highly flexible options. Our offerings span Broadband Evolution, Cloud Connectivity, Mobile Network Security, Private Wireless Networks Enablement, 5G SA Enablement, B2B services and more, ensuring comprehensive solutions for diverse needs.6WIND's software solutions are deployed globally by ISPs, CSPs, MNOs, NHPs, Cloud Providers, Data Centers, and Enterprises, empowering them to replace costly hardware. Our virtualized networking software solutions optimize services for routing and security, delivering unmatched Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings in the market.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France, as well as offices in Santa Clara, CA, USA, and Singapore.

Neelam Bahal

6WIND

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.