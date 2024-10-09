Dbt Labs Names Seasoned Channel Leader Shawn Toldo Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Toldo joins alongside Raymond Wong, former Head of Partner Programs at Snowflake, to focus on global program expansion, building on rapid growth since 2022

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dbt Labs , the pioneer in analytics engineering, today announced the appointment of seasoned leader Shawn Toldo as Vice President, Worldwide Partner Ecosystem. Toldo's appointment comes during a period of significant momentum, as dbt Labs has tripled the number of implementation partners and doubled its partners since the Partner Program's official launch in 2022.

With hundreds of partners now in the program including Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Microsoft, and Salesforce, the dbt Labs partner ecosystem has more than doubled in size since 2022. Toldo will focus on continuing to expand the partner ecosystem's geographic footprint and increasing the program's number of technology and services partners. He also will lead, mentor, develop, and grow the existing partner team, while driving cross-functional collaboration needed to ensure effective integration and execution of partnership initiatives.

As a career sales and channel leader, Toldo's expertise is in transforming go-to-market strategies and operating models to execute at scale. His leadership will guide the company's strategy as its partner program matures.



"The data ecosystem is heavily partnership-driven, and our relationships with our partners have been a key part of dbt's success to-date," said Tristan Handy, founder and CEO of dbt Labs. "The goal of our partner network has always been to connect the market with partners whose solutions complement and extend dbt's capabilities. Shawn's expertise is going to help further expand our footprint to make even more of an impact."

Toldo has more than two decades of experience leading global partner ecosystem teams at companies such as Appian, VMware, and Microsoft. In his most recent executive leadership role at OneTrust, he built partner capabilities, accelerated annual contract value growth, and raised customer satisfaction through its partners.

In addition to Toldo, Raymond Wong, who previously led the Global Partner Programs and Investments at Snowflake, recently joined dbt Labs as Sr. Director of Worldwide Partner Programs, Strategy, and Operations. Prior to Snowflake, he led the Partner Programs and Investments at VMware, accelerating partner-influenced bookings and services across their product portfolio. He also held leadership roles at TD Synnex Corporation, overseeing product management and operations. Wong will focus on building and scaling dbt Labs' partner programs to drive global impact across the services, technology, and cloud platform partners.

"Over the past two years, dbt Labs' partner ecosystem has solidified itself as a crucial part of delivering value to dbt users," said Toldo. "I'm impressed by the program's rapid growth and am energized by the opportunity to lead it into its next phase."

dbt Labs' partner network offers a global reach that allows data practitioners to extend dbt's capabilities with seamless integrations, while providing partners with increased connection to its user base and guidance on integrating with dbt to meet user needs. The company has implemented several recent product enhancements aimed at solving the partner ecosystem's most pressing challenges, including expanding to a multi-cloud approach with support for dbt on Azure. dbt Labs also announced several additional enhancements at its annual Coalesce event earlier this week.

About dbt Labs

Since 2016, dbt Labs has been on a mission to help analysts create and disseminate organizational knowledge. dbt Labs pioneered the practice of analytics engineering, built the primary tool in the analytics engineering toolbox, and has been fortunate enough to see a fantastic community coalesce to help push the boundaries of the analytics engineering workflow. Today there are 50,000 teams using dbt every week.

SOURCE dbt Labs

