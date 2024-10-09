Ascend and Anzen Announce Strategic Partnership to Streamline Retail Financial Operations in Executive Risk Insurance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Partnership Provides Wholesale Solutions with Seamless Payment and AI-Powered Specialty Insurance Placement

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, a comprehensive operations automation platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Anzen, the modern wholesale brokerage - offering extensive management, cyber, and professional liability markets for Executive Risk insurance. This collaboration equips

Anzen's retail brokerage customers across the U.S. with cutting-edge tools to streamline their financial processes while transacting specialty insurance products.

With this partnership, Anzen can now seamlessly handle payments and disbursements through Ascend's fully automated platform, which simplifies invoicing, payables, and reconciliation. This reduces manual errors, improves financial accuracy, and enhances operational efficiency across all facets of their business. At the same time, Anzen's expert brokers and AI-powered broking platform empowers retail brokers to rapidly quote and compare coverage with data-driven insights, offering a higher quality of service and a one stop solution for all Executive Risk and specialty insurance products.

"Anzen is a leading wholesaler embracing technology to push innovation within the insurance industry," stated Andrew Wynn , co-CEO of Ascend. "Together, we are able to combine the best of what technology can offer-payment automation and intelligent risk placement-to help retail brokers optimize their operations and deliver enhanced client service."

Max Bruner , CEO of Anzen, added, "This collaboration helps us future proof our retail clients with streamlined financial operations while leveraging our expertise and technology in Executive and Specialty Risk placement. Together, we are providing the tools to close more business, close it faster, and offer comprehensive risk solutions to retail brokers and their clients."

About Ascend

Ascend is a comprehensive accounting automation platform for the entire insurance payment lifecycle including collection, accounting, reconciliation, and disbursement. Businesses using Ascend experience improved operational efficiencies, treasury management, and customer experience - resulting in increased profitability. To learn more about how Ascend can transform your business, please visit .

About Anzen:

Anzen is the leading technology-enabled wholesale solution for Executive Risk insurance. Retail brokers of all sizes can now rapidly access leading insurance carriers and niche markets for the highest quality Executive Risk solutions. Anzen brokers are co-piloted by AI to offer comprehensive coverage insights for U.S. companies of all sizes and types across D&O, Employment Practices, Fiduciary, Crime, Cyber, Professional Liability, and more. To learn about how Anzen can help you sell more while future-proofing your brokerage, please visit .

Contact

Mike Nguyen

[email protected]

SOURCE Ascend

