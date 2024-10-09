Bahrain's King Affirms Strong Strategic Relations With The UK

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Bahrain's King Hamad bin Issa Al-Khalifa affirmed Wednesday Bahrain's pride in its strong strategic relationship and historical partnership with the United Kingdom.

According to Bahrain News Agency (BNA), this came during King Hamad's reception of David Lammy, the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, at Al Sakhir Palace.

The King welcomed Lammy and highlighted the longstanding alliance, cooperation, and coordination that have spanned many years, encompassing joint constructive efforts across various domains.

He also discussed the Bahraini-British relations, underscoring the mutual commitment to further strengthening ties on all levels to serve shared objectives and interests, and commended the active role of the United Kingdom regionally and internationally and its efforts to bolster security and stability in the region and the world.

The meeting also addressed recent regional and international developments and exchanged views on the Middle East developments, particularly the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

King Hamad stressed the need to de-escalate, prevent the expansion of the conflict, ensure the full protection of civilians under international humanitarian law, release of detainees, and intensify efforts to achieve an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

As well as facilitating the provision of adequate humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, alleviate their suffering, and establish a clear path towards a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, ensuring security and stability in the region.

The King also called for de-escalation in Lebanon, safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

He affirmed Bahrain's support for any initiative or action aimed at bringing peace to the region, benefitting its countries and paving the way for development and prosperity for all its people.

On his part, UK Foreign Secretary expressed his appreciation to King Hamad for the warm hospitality, and praised his efforts in strengthening the historic bilateral ties, noting the UK's ongoing interest in expanding cooperation, and emphasizing that Bahrain remains a key strategic partner for the UK in the region. (end)

