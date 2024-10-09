Van Gogh Museum To Launch Impressionism Show

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

The Hague: The Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam will this week unveil a new including works by Monet and Cezanne, to mark 150 years of Impressionism and its influence on the Dutch art scene.

The retrospective "Vive l'Impressionnisme ("Long Live Impressionism") Masterpieces from Dutch Collections" will feature more than 100 works gathered from the Netherlands.

The paintings will include Pissarro's "The Rainbow, Pontoise" (1877) and Monet's "Poppy Field" (1881).

The exhibition will centre on the influence of impressionism in the Netherlands, where art at the time was conservative and dominated by traditional, dark colours.

Driven partly by Theo Van Gogh, the painter's brother and a notable art merchant of the time, the subversive Impressionist movement began to seep into the Netherlands.

Vincent van Gogh himself eventually embraced Impressionism, moving to Paris in 1886, when his artistic style changed radically.

The exhibition runs from October 11 to 26 January 2025.