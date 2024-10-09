Dynamic Fighting Continues In Toretsk, Situation Changes Every Hour - Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian continue to advance in Toretsk's urban development along Tsentralna Street, heavy dynamic fighting continues in the city.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokeswoman for the Luhansk regional military operation, on television.

“The situation is unchanged - we are holding back the enemy on Central Street... However, the fighting in the city is very dynamic. Somewhere they come in and we destroy and push them back, somewhere they can seize an entrance and we also push them back. That is why the situation varies greatly within hours,” noted Bobovnikova.

According to her, the enemy is also trying to storm Ukrainian troops in the area of Chasivi Yar, Toretsk , New York and in the Severskyi sector.

Speaking about the enemy's tactics, the spokesperson noted that the invaders use small group tactics and rarely use equipment.

“Mostly they try to attack in small groups of 3, 4, 5 people who suffer significant losses. Someone runs away, someone comes back, and they storm us again and again,” the spokeswoman said, adding that the Russian army's regular infantry units, special forces and artillery are fighting against the Defense Forces.

Two civilians killed, two others wounded in artillery shelling of

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to October 9, 2024, amounted to about 664,120 people , including 1,150 invaders killed in the last day.