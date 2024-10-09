The Power Of Home Numbers: New Edition Now Available In Six Languages!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed numerologist Jesse Kalsi announces the release of the highly anticipated 2023 edition of The Power of Home Numbers . Now available in English, French, Spanish, Dutch, German and Russian. This groundbreaking work delves deep into the influence of numbers on every aspect of life, from relationships to finances, and provides readers with the tools to harness the of numbers for success and fulfillment.

Based on over twenty years of experience, The Power of Home Numbers recounts the transformative stories of individuals whose lives have been forever changed by Kalsi's unique method of analyzing energies. Using his expertise in AstroNumerology, Kalsi reads and interprets the energies of house numbers, name numbers, dates of birth, telephone numbers, and more. He offers guidance for anyone seeking to improve their business, relationships, and overall life circumstances.

The book covers essential topics such as:



Business Success: How to identify and use the most favorable numbers to boost profits and expansion.

Finance and Investments: Understanding numbers to make informed and prosperous financial decisions.

Relationships: Identifying harmonious number combinations to enhance personal relationships.

Number Patching: Techniques for adjusting negative energy in problematic numbers. Sports, Events, Jobs, Travel, and Vehicles: How to apply AstroNumerology to various aspects of life for optimal results.

Two Bollywood celebrities have praised Kalsi's latest work:

"The Power of Home Numbers can shift your power to the next level. The experience of this book is delivered to help readers transcend their circumstances, take back control of their lives, and make progress. Jesse Kalsi has increased my own power of being, and I encourage him to continue empowering others!" - Padmini Kolhapure

"Jesse Kalsi's book exemplifies his skills as a numerologist and guides readers to manifest the future they deserve through their best numbers. I intend to use all the knowledge Kalsi shares in The Power of Home Numbers to protect both my family and myself. It's a compelling must-read!" - Zeenat Aman, Bollywood Celebrity

Jesse Kalsi's The Power of Home Numbers offers a life-changing approach to using numbers for success. Don't miss out on the opportunity to shift your energy and control your destiny with this captivating book.

For more information, visit

or follow Jesse Kalsi on Instagram at .

Contact:

Jesse Kalsi

610-773-7873

[email protected]

Website:--br->Instagram: iamjessekalsi

SOURCE Jesse Kalsi

