Tulsa Experts Share Tips To Keep Your Home Safe During Heating Season

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric urges homeowners to recognize potential dangers during National Fire Prevention Week
TULSA, Okla., Oct. 9, 2024
& Electric , a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, provides proactive steps homeowners can take to safely heat their homes during fall and winter.
National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 6-12, and experts say it's a good time for homeowners to be mindful with their heating, cooling, plumbing and electrical systems and avoid having to dial 911.
Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric is offering safety tips to homeowners ahead of National Fire Prevention Week.
"Many homeowners may not realize that most fires stem from easily avoidable situations," said Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric Vice President and co-owner Cassie Pound. "The good news is that there are some very easy steps they can take to lower the risk and safely stay warm."
Pound said that homeowners should:
Maintain Distance:
Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, such as the furnace, fireplace or space heaters.
Avoid Improvised Heating: Never use an oven to heat your home and turn space heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Plug In Directly to Outlets:
Always plug major appliances, like refrigerators, stoves, washers and dryers, directly into a wall outlet.
Mind Your Outlets:
Do not overload wall outlets and insert plugs fully into sockets.
According to data
by the National Fire Protection Association
(NFPA), heating and electrical issues are two of the leading causes of house fires in the U.S.
"By taking preventative measures, you can
lower the risk of a major fire from happening at your home," Pound said. "We also encourage homeowners to proactively schedule annual maintenance checks with a licensed and insured professional home service company to help prevent issues from faulty systems."
For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, please call (918) 393-4577
About Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric
Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric has provided the residents of the Glenpool and Tulsa, Oklahoma communities with professional heating, cooling, plumbing and electric services since 2014. This locally owned and operated company offers friendly and experienced technicians, industry-leading products and professional residential systems service. Quality's employees are also actively involved in their community and committed to those in need. Every month, the company gives back to the community through donations and volunteer work. For more information about Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric visit
(918) 518-5900
