Scoopi Caf Expands With New Flavors And A Second Location In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Scoopi, the beloved ice cream caf known for its unique and indulgent flavors, is thrilled to announce the launch of exciting new flavors and the opening of its new branch in Abu Dhabi, becoming the caf's third location in the UAE. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Scoopi's mission to bring joy and deliciousness to ice cream lovers.

Popularly known for their

viral Dubai ice cream - Black Diamond,

Scoopi caf is back with a bang welcoming a delightful oasis of frozen treats in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere. With a commitment to quality ingredients and innovative flavor combinations, Scoopi continues to set itself apart in the bustling ice cream scene.

The new Abu Dhabi location will officially open its doors in October 2024 inviting guests to experience Scoopi's delightful creations in the capital.

New Flavors to Savor

To celebrate this exciting expansion, Scoopi is introducing a tantalizing lineup of new flavors that are sure to excite both loyal fans and new customers at both their Dubai & Abu dhabi locations. The limited-edition flavors include:



Strawberry Cheesecake Ice cream : Delight in the creamy richness of cheesecake blended with swirls of fresh strawberries and a buttery graham cracker crumble, creating a refreshing and indulgent treat in every scoop.

(AED 50)

Mocha Expresso Ice cream : Experience the perfect harmony of rich espresso and creamy mocha, crafted with premium coffee beans and luscious chocolate for a delightful pick-me-up in every scoop.

(AED 35) Chocolate Chilli Ice cream : Savor the decadent blend of velvety chocolate infused with a hint of fiery chili, featuring high-quality cacao and a touch of sea salt for a uniquely exhilarating ice cream experience.

(AED 40)

Each flavor is crafted with care, ensuring that every scoop is a delightful experience. Guests can also enjoy classic favorites and seasonal specialties that cater to all tastes and preferences.

A Community Hub for Ice Cream Lovers

Scoopi's new branch in Abu Dhabi promises to be more than just a place to grab a scoop. The caf is designed as a community hub where families and friends can come together to celebrate life's sweet moments. The space will feature cozy seating, a playful atmosphere, and an interactive ice cream-making station for those looking to try their hand at crafting gourmet liquid nitrogen ice cream creations.

'We are incredibly excited to bring

Scoopi

to Abu Dhabi,' said

Zubin Doshi, founder of

Scoopi Caf . 'Our new flavors are a reflection of our passion for innovation and quality, and we can't wait to share them with our new community. We envision

Scoopi

as a place where people can gather, celebrate, and enjoy our artisanal ice cream.'

Join the Celebration

To celebrate the grand opening, Scoopi will be giving out free scoops of their choice to the first 100 customers.

What are you waiting for? Give in to your cravings and head down to Scoopi Caf today.







Locations:



Time Out Market, Souk Al Bahar

Al Serkal Avenue Abu Dhabi