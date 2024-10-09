عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
LG Congratulates Newly Elected Members To J&K Assembly

LG Congratulates Newly Elected Members To J&K Assembly


10/9/2024 6:12:14 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday congratulated newly elected members to legislative assembly, stating that the peaceful electoral process and participation of millions of voters is testimony to vibrant democracy and people's faith in Democratic values of the country.

In a post on X, LG Sinha said that J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. Constitution of India is our guiding light & I urge all to work together for growth of J&K & welfare of people,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LG thanked the people for empowering and strengthening democracy in J&K.“I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair election,” he said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also NC Rebel From Inderwal Set To Rejoin Party After Winning As Independent Er Rashid's Party Turns A Damp Squib

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN09102024000215011059ID1108761270


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search