LG Congratulates Newly Elected Members To J&K Assembly

In a post on X, LG Sinha said that J&K stands taller guided by principles of good governance, people-first, social justice and social harmony.

“My heartiest congratulations to all the members elected to Legislative Assembly and NC-led alliance for victory in polls. Best wishes to them in the service of people. Constitution of India is our guiding light & I urge all to work together for growth of J&K & welfare of people,” he said.

The LG thanked the people for empowering and strengthening democracy in J&K.“I laud the efforts of CEO J&K, EC officials, JKP and security forces for working tirelessly and diligently to uphold the sanctity of the ballot and successfully completing transparent, free & fair election,” he said.

