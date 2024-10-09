Intrcity Smartbus Joins Forces With Checkmybus To Redefine Bus Travel For International And Domestic Travelers In India

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, October 09, 2024: IntrCity SmartBus, India\'s leading intercity mobility platform, has announced a strategic partnership with CheckMyBus, the world\'s foremost bus metasearch platform, to offer premium bus services to domestic and global travelers. As CheckMyBus\'s first Indian partner, this collaboration is set to drive significant business growth by attracting international travelers, particularly from key markets like the US, UK, and Europe, and providing them with budget-friendly yet high-quality options.



Through this partnership, CheckMyBus users will gain direct access to IntrCity\'s extensive network of over 630+ routes across popular destinations such as Delhi, Kasol, Dharamshala, Shimla, Manali, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. IntrCity\'s reputation for elevating bus travel with first-class amenities-including onboard washrooms, experienced bus captains, and exclusive bus lounges-positions it as a leader in India\'s intercity travel sector. This collaboration is expected to redefine the perception of bus travel in India and contribute significantly to the country\'s burgeoning tourism industry.



Manish Rathi, Co-Founder & CEO of IntrCity SmartBus, said, \"Partnering with CheckMyBus enables us to significantly expand our market reach, particularly among international travelers who seek value-driven travel options. This partnership will not only drive our business growth but also set new standards for the bus travel industry in India. As we continue to innovate, this collaboration will further enhance our contribution to India\'s tourism infrastructure, ultimately supporting the national economy.\"



Marc Hofmann- CEO of CheckMyBus, said, \"We are excited to partner with IntrCity SmartBus to offer its superior bus services to our global audience as well as domestic users in India. With IntrCity\'s extensive network and commitment to providing top-quality service and the best user journey experience, this collaboration will offer our users direct access to the best prices and offers on the IntrCity SmartBus platform. This partnership reflects our ongoing mission to ensure that travelers enjoy the best journey experience, no matter where they are in the world.\"



This partnership positions IntrCity to capture a growing segment of travelers who prioritize price comparisons across modes of transportation, and it strengthens the company\'s foothold in India\'s growing intercity travel market.



CheckMyBus, which serves millions of global users, will integrate IntrCity\'s superior services into its platform, offering travelers seamless access to the best prices and bus travel options in India.



With international tourist arrivals forecasted to grow post-pandemic, this partnership comes at an opportune time. By offering reliable and premium bus services, IntrCity is aligning itself with the government\'s \'Incredible India\' initiative, helping to enhance India\'s appeal as a tourist destination. The partnership is expected to drive a notable increase in foreign tourist inflows, providing them with convenient, budget-friendly travel solutions that cater to their unique needs.



This partnership not only reinforces IntrCity\'s role as a key player in transforming India\'s intercity bus market but also opens new business avenues for both companies. With plans to leverage AI-driven insights and customer feedback, IntrCity aims to further enhance its services, making it the go-to platform for domestic and international travelers alike.



About IntrCity SmartBus :



IntrCity is India\'s leading intercity mobility platform, offering both train and bus services to budget travelers. Its flagship brand IntrCity SmartBus provides safe, trusted, and standardized travel options around India\'s long-distance routes, operating across 630+ routes in 16 states. Its companion brand, RailYatri, provides comprehensive train travel information, serving more than 14 million users monthly.



About IntrCity SmartBus :



IntrCity is India\'s leading intercity mobility platform, offering both train and bus services to budget travelers. Its flagship brand IntrCity SmartBus provides safe, trusted, and standardized travel options around India\'s long-distance routes, operating across 630+ routes in 16 states. Its companion brand, RailYatri, provides comprehensive train travel information, serving more than 14 million users monthly.

Company :-80-dB Communications

User :- Tanishka Waghnani

Email :-tanishka@80-db