Four Killed, 33 Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region On Oct 8

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Four people were killed and 33 were injured, including a 16-year-old child, in Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region on Tuesday, October 8.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, at 10:38, the enemy shelled Kharkiv with glide bombs. The attack partially destroyed the production building of a company shop and damaged a private house and 30 cars. Twenty-eight people were injured, including a 16-year-old child.

At 17:02, the Russians hit Kharkiv's Saltivskyi district with a FAB-250 bomb. Sixteen houses were damaged. Two people were killed, and five were injured.

In addition, in Andriivka, Izium district, a house and two outbuildings were on fire due to a glide bomb attack. A 33-year-old man was killed.

In Kupiansk, enemy glide bombs partially destroyed a warehouse building.

In Kruhliakivka, Kupiansk district, a 77-year-old was killed after an unknown explosive device detonated.

In the village of Bezruky, Kharkiv district, grass burned on an area of 100 square meters and a private house was damaged.

In Cherkaska Lozova, a KAB bomb attack damaged a house.

In the Mala Danylivka community, guided aerial bombs hit a forest area.

According to Syniehubov, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy launched four attacks on Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Starytsia. Three battles were unsuccessful for the Russian invaders. One battle was ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out 16 assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova, and Kruhliakivka. Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 attacks, and four more were ongoing. Airstrikes hit the areas of Bohuslavka, Zahryzove, and Berestove.

Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov / Facebook