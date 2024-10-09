US Senior Climate Advisor Visits Azerbaijan Ahead Of COP29
US President Joe Biden's chief adviser on international climate
policy has arrived in Azerbaijan, Azernews
reports, citing the post shared by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan on
its facebook account.
"We sincerely welcome John Podesta, the chief adviser on
international climate policy, who came to the country to
participate in the pre-conference meetings of COP29 and to
strengthen cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US on critical
climate issues," it added.
It should be noted that the 29th session of the conference of
the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. This
decision was made at the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on
December 11 last year. Baku, which will become a centre of global
attention in two weeks, is expected to receive about 70,000 to
80,000 foreign guests.
The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is an
agreement signed at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992
to prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system.
The abbreviation "COP" (Conference of the Parties) refers to the
highest legislative body that oversees the implementation of this
Framework.
A total of 198 countries participate in the convention. Unless
the parties agree otherwise, the COP is held annually. The first
COP was held in Berlin in March 1995, and its secretariat is
located in Bonn.
