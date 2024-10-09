Building Consumer Confidence: Impact Of 'Halal' Certificate On Products And Services
Date
10/9/2024 3:09:14 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The "Halal" certificate will build consumer confidence in halal
products and services, Azernews reports.
The "AZSTANDART Halal" Certification Body of the Azerbaijan
Standardization Institute, operating under the State Service of
Antimonopoly and Consumer market Control of the Ministry of
Economy, has been accredited by the Halal Accreditation Body of the
Republic of Turkiye (HAK). As a result, AZSTANDART has obtained the
right to issue the "Halal" certificate, which meets the
requirements of international accreditation.
The primary purpose of issuing the "Halal" certificate is to
establish conditions for the application and use of relevant rules
in manufactured products, services, and management systems. This
aims to satisfy consumer demands and expectations for halal
products, build trust in these products, and stimulate the
circulation of halal goods.
Note: As of 2022, the membership of the Azerbaijan Republic in
the Organization of Standardization and Metrology of Islamic
Countries (SMIIC) has been secured. AZSTANDART is represented in 17
technical committees of SMIIC. To date, AZSTANDART has adopted six
new state standards based on SMIIC standards related to halal
products and services. Twenty-three employees have participated in
training organized by SMIIC, the Halal Accreditation Agency (HAK),
the Turkish Standards Institute (TSE), and other reputable
institutions, obtaining halal certification and ISO 22000:2018.
They have also received internationally recognized chief auditor
certificates for the international standard "Food Safety Management
System."
