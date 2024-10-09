Kuwait Amir Congratulates Uganda On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on the country's national day. His Highness wished him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the people of Uganda. (end) sm

