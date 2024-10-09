Kuwait Amir Congratulates Uganda On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable of congratulations to President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni on the country's national day.
His Highness wished him a long healthy life and more development and prosperity for the people of Uganda. (end)
