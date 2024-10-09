Qatar Strongly Condemns Bombing In Karachi, Pakistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the bombing that occurred in the city of Karachi in Pakistan, which resulted in death of two Chinese nationals, in addition to a number of injuries.

The of Foreign Affairs reiterates the position of the State of Qatar that rejects violence, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expresses the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the and to the of Pakistan and China, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.