Qatar Strongly Condemns Bombing In Karachi, Pakistan
Date
10/9/2024 6:02:18 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the bombing that occurred in the city of Karachi in Pakistan, which resulted in death of two Chinese nationals, in addition to a number of injuries.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the position of the State of Qatar that rejects violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The Ministry expresses the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims and to the governments of Pakistan and China, and its wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.
MENAFN09102024000063011010ID1108761238
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.