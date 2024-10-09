NEOM establishes SAR 700 million concrete factory for THE LINE

(MENAFN- Hewar Group) NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 8, 2024 – NEOM, the sustainable region progressing rapidly in northwest Saudi Arabia, has announced a partnership with Asas Al-Mohileb to establish and operate a SAR 700 million ready-mix concrete facility. The multi-plant factory, dedicated to producing concrete, will mainly service the construction of THE LINE, the linear city currently under development in NEOM.



Asas Al-Mohileb, a leading Saudi Arabian construction and engineering company, is currently building the complex of batching plants in NEOM. Leveraging their industry expertise, Asas Al-Mohileb will also operate the facility with a capacity to produce over 20,000 cubic meters of ready-mix green concrete per day.



Nadhmi Al-Nasr, NEOM CEO, said: “The delivery of these concrete plants is another testament to the rapid progress happening at NEOM. It also underscores the strength of the Kingdom’s construction industry, and the critical role local partnerships play in delivering this transformational project efficiently and sustainably. We are proud to partner with local contractors and appreciate their contribution to NEOM’s advancement across our portfolio of projects, fulfilling NEOM's goal of becoming a hub for local industry leaders and entrepreneurs in support of Saudi Vision 2030.”



Sulaiman Al-Mohileb, CEO of Al-Mohileb said: “This partnership emphasizes our firm commitment to advancing economic growth in the Kingdom by employing the latest technologies and innovative construction solutions. We are dedicated to adopting sustainable practices that align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which focus on empowering the manufacturing sector and enhancing its role in driving the Kingdom’s broader development objectives.”



As an advanced concrete production facility, the factory’s plants will incorporate carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology and energy-saving solutions, with majority of output servicing the construction of THE LINE. With concrete being a core material for THE LINE’s substructure and superstructure, the new factory has mobilized a fleet of support vehicles in readiness for operations to commence next month. Peak operations are anticipated to start in 2025, and the facility is expected to generate over 500 local jobs.





The establishment of the plant comes as construction on THE LINE progresses quickly. Work on the foundation piles has begun, with nearly 1,000 out of over 30,000 piles placed so far.





