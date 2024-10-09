New Partnership Transforms Kuwait's Bait Al-Othman Museum Into Cultural Powerhouse

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters (NCCAL) signed , Wednesday, a memorandum of understanding with the committee for the management and development of the late Abdullah Abdullatif Al-Othman's estate to establish strategic partnership.

This cooperation aimed at enhancing cultural and creative activities at Bait Al-Othman Museum.

In a press release the NCCAL described signing the memorandum as a pioneering and ambitious a step towards strengthening Kuwait's cultural heritage by promoting the role of Arabic language, culture, and historical continuity of the museum.

The signing was attended by the NCCAL Secretary-General Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar as the head of the council, and by Al-Othman office Vice Supervisor and a member of the trustee committee Engineer Adnan Al-Othman, the statement added.

It mentioned that this partnership would last for five years, renewable, with the aim of enriching Kuwait's cultural scene by strengthening cultural identity, preserving national heritage, and promoting the creative economy.

The agreement covers essential clauses, including launch plans to preserve historical, architectural, and cultural character of the museum, while developing educational programs.

Dr. Al-Jassar expressed his happiness with this partnership, saying it would highlight Kuwait's civilizational image aligning with the visions and goals that the NCCAL seeks to achieve.

He announced that the museum would reopen soon to visitors after finishing all the necessary maintenance work.

On his part, Engineer Adnan Al-Othman emphasized the importance of this partnership and expressed his joy at the launch of this national project.

He said that this agreement is a key factor that the museum would continue to develop and prosper.

He stated that the committee is committed to develop Bait Al-Othman into an institution that embraces creative industries and promotes Arabic language in all its activities,

Bait Al-Othman Museum is one of Kuwait's unique archaeological sites, showing the ancient history and the development of Kuwaiti architecture, late philanthropist Abdullah Abdulatif Al-Othman, began constructing it in stages, started in the late 1940s, until 1960. (end)

shd













MENAFN09102024000071011013ID1108761239