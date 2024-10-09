World-Renowned Play To Be Staged In Musical Theater

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater will showcase the world-renowned playwright Mark Kamoletti's two-act musical lyrical comedy "French Style Garnish, Azernews reports.

This piece will be performed by the actors of the Russian section on October 11

The plot of the play, which revolves around incredible love games, is rich in unexpected and intriguing events.

Since its premiere in 2011, "French Style Garnish" has been directed by Honored Art Worker Asgar Asgarov, with direction by Honored Artist Boris Grafkin, set design by Honored Artist Nabat Samadova, and choreography by Honored Artists Yelena and Zakir Agayev.

The roles in this stage production will be performed by Honored Artist Svetlana Bulah, actors Emil Heydarov, Eleonora Mustafayeva, Rauf Babayev, Firuz Mammadov, Yuliya Heydarova, and the ballet artists of the theater.

Tickets can be purchased from all ticket offices in the city, ASAN Service Centers, and also from the website iTicket .

