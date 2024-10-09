World-Renowned Play To Be Staged In Musical Theater
10/9/2024 5:12:51 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater will showcase the
world-renowned playwright Mark Kamoletti's two-act musical lyrical
comedy "French Style Garnish, Azernews
reports.
This piece will be performed by the actors of the Russian
section on October 11
The plot of the play, which revolves around incredible love
games, is rich in unexpected and intriguing events.
Since its premiere in 2011, "French Style Garnish" has been
directed by Honored Art Worker Asgar Asgarov, with direction by
Honored Artist Boris Grafkin, set design by Honored Artist Nabat
Samadova, and choreography by Honored Artists Yelena and Zakir
Agayev.
The roles in this stage production will be performed by Honored
Artist Svetlana Bulah, actors Emil Heydarov, Eleonora Mustafayeva,
Rauf Babayev, Firuz Mammadov, Yuliya Heydarova, and the ballet
artists of the theater.
Tickets can be purchased from all ticket offices in the city,
ASAN Service Centers, and also from the website iTicket .
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
