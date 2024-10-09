Special Envoy Of Government Of Antigua And Barbuda At Marwah Studios

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – In a groundbreaking step towards enhancing cultural and artistic ties between India and the Caribbean nation of Antigua and Barbuda, Marwah Studios, in association with the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), hosted a fruitful discussion with the special envoy from Antigua and Barbuda to India, Mr. Ashish Saraf.



During the discussions held at the iconic Marwah Studios, Noida City, the two sides explored a wide range of opportunities to collaborate in the fields of film, art, and culture. A significant outcome of this dialogue is the decision to launch the Indo Antigua and Barbuda Film and Cultural Forum, under the auspices of ICMEI. This forum will work towards promoting relations and cultural exchange between the people of India and Antigua and Barbuda through creative industries such as film and media.



Mr. Ashish Saraf, the envoy from Antigua and Barbuda, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating,“Together we can do ample as far as art and culture are concerned.” He emphasized the potential for the two countries to learn from and support each other in the development of their respective creative industries.



Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and President of ICMEI, proposed this initiative with the aim of fostering greater cultural diplomacy and artistic collaboration between India and Antigua and Barbuda. The Indo Antigua and Barbuda Film and Cultural Forum is expected to serve as a platform for filmmakers, artists, and cultural enthusiasts from both countries to come together, exchange ideas, and create new opportunities in the realm of art and entertainment.



The launch of this forum will mark the beginning of a promising chapter in India-Antigua and Barbuda relations, with both nations looking forward to a deeper cultural partnership that will mutually benefit their creative industries.



