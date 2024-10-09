Icons of the UAE Season 2 Celebrates Visionary Leaders Shaping the Business Landscape in the UAE
10/9/2024 1:21:56 AM
Following the huge success of its inaugural season, this edition featured Mr Sachin Pilot as the guest of honour, presenting awards to all Icons, thanking their contributions to the community
Dubai, UAE – October 3, 2024: Icons of the UAE returned for its second season, honouring 18 visionary Indian entrepreneurs whose contributions have significantly impacted the UAE's business landscape. The prestigious award ceremony took place on September 27, 2024, at the iconic Taj Exotica, The Palm, Dubai, with Mr. Sachin Pilot, a prominent Indian politician, serving as the guest of honour.
Mr Abdul Majid Khan, CEO & Managing Director of NKN Media, remarked, “Icons of the UAE celebrates not just business success but also the individuals whose vision and dedication have positively influenced industries and communities in the UAE. This year’s edition builds on last year’s momentum, and we are excited to highlight the remarkable achievements of these leaders.”
The event featured prominent anchors from India Today, including Ms Sweta Singh, Ms Anjana Om Kashyap, and Ms Nabila Jamal, who brought their unique insights and engaging presence to the ceremony.
The distinguished awardees included:
Anis Sajan - Vice Chairman, Danube Group
Ankur Aggarwal - Founder & Chairman, BNW Developments
Dr. Rajesh R. Agarwala - CEO, RKG Group
Tauseef Khan - Founder & Chairman, Dugasta Properties
Ayoosh Nakkra - Founder & Chairman, ARC SHIP Group
CA Vinod Joshi - Managing Partner, JHS PrimeGlobal
Dev Shetty - Founder & CEO, Gaston International
Tanvi Garg - Founder & Managing Director, Convention 360
Dr. Harmeek Singh - Founder & Chairman, Plan B Group
Sunil Kumar - CEO, DataFlow Group
Kafeel Ahamed - Founder & Chairman, Ahmed Al Maghribi Perfumes
Vishal Tinani - Head of Corporate Law & Compliance, Mohamed Eid Al Suwaidi Advocates & Legal Consultants
Keyur Shah - Partner, SVS Global DMCC
Maqsood Muhammed - Founder & Chairman, AFM Real Estate Developments LLC
Rassal Ahmed - Founder & CEO, RAG - Group of Companies
Shahnawaz Azaz Khan - Founder & CEO, FIT24 & BlockFit Network Code Drive for Technologies Est.
Srinivas Goud Rachakonda - Founder & CEO, MENSA Investments Corporation (DIFC) Ltd
Priyank Shah - CEO, Buildcaps Real Estate LLC
The event was graced by the presence of Mr Vivek Anand Oberoi, a leading Bollywood actor and Co-founder and Managing Director of BNW Developments; Mr Abdu Rozik, a singer, actor, and businessman popularly known as Chota Bhaijaan; and Mr Salman Yusuf Khan, an actor and choreographer.
The evening also marked NKN Media’s 4th anniversary in Dubai, celebrating a milestone in the company's journey of growth and success in the region.
Starting this October, viewers can experience the brilliant narratives of these iconic figures through 30-minute episodes airing on India Today and Aaj Tak.
