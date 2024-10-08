Egypt's FM Condemns Israeli Actions In Lebanon, Gaza, Calls For De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, condemned Israel's ground incursion into southern Lebanon, reiterating Egypt's opposition to any violation of Lebanese and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Abdelatty made these statements during separate phone calls on Monday with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, and his British counterpart, David Lammy.

In his call with Araghchi, Abdelatty expressed Egypt's deep concern over the escalating tensions and widening conflict in the region, warning of serious consequences for regional and international peace and security. He stressed the need for de-escalation and restraint to prevent a regional war, which could have dire consequences for the security and stability of the entire region.

Abdelatty further discussed Egypt's position on the developments in southern Lebanon, reiterating Egypt's firm rejection of any violation of Lebanese sovereignty and emphasising the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

He highlighted the importance of empowering Lebanese institutions, particularly the Lebanese army, as the key force capable of restoring stability in the country amidst the current political landscape.

He also stressed the importance of fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1701. He affirmed Egypt's continued provision of all forms of political and humanitarian support to Lebanon in facing the current crisis.

Abdelatty also addressed the presidential vacancy in Lebanon, emphasising the importance of all parties supporting Lebanon during this crucial period to elect a new president. He underscored the critical need to halt Israeli attacks on both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and ensure full and unconditional access to humanitarian and medical aid for Gaza.

In his call with Lammy, Abdelatty expressed concern about the worsening situation in Lebanon, calling for international cooperation to de-escalate the conflict and halt further Israeli aggression. He highlighted the importance of strengthening the Lebanese army to ensure stability during this difficult time.

The call also addressed the ongoing presidential vacancy in Lebanon. Abdelatty stressed the need to support Lebanon in resolving this issue and electing a new president.

Abdelatty also condemned continued Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. He emphasised the importance of a ceasefire in Gaza and called for pressure on Israel to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged territory. He reiterated Egypt's opposition to the continued presence of Israeli troops at the Philadelphi Corridor and the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.