Provokeglobal: Nikki Haley To Discuss US And International Politics

(MENAFN- PRovoke) WASHINGTON, DC-Former South Carolina goverand UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who was the strongest of many challengers to Donald for this year's presidential nomination, will be among the high-profile speakers at PRovokeGlobal, which takes place in Washington, DC, from October 28-30.



Haley will appear in a fireside chat with Aaron Guiterman, US head of Edelman Global Advisory, for a conversation that will explore“the vital intersection of business, politics, and policy. They will discuss the risks and opportunities emerging from this convergence and why Trust is the key to navigating these complex dynamics.”



The conversation takes place during a year where elections are taking place in countries representing over 60% of global GDP, and the world faces ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe, rising tensions in the Middle East, and growing complexities in US-China relations. Haley and Guiterman will discuss the risks and opportunities emerging from this convergence and why Trust is the key to navigating these complex dynamics.



Haley was the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations and a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet. Prior to that, Haley served as Governor of South Carolina and chief executive of a state government with more than 67,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $26 billion



In September, Edelman announced that she would be joining its Edelman Global Advisory public affairs unit as vice chair.



Haley joins a lineup of speakers that includes technology and business journalist Kara Swisher ,

Axios co-founder Mike Allen

and

former RNC chairman Michael Steele , as well as numerous

senior communications executives .



Public relations professionals can

register for the event here . Attendees can use

this link to reserve rooms at The Washington Hotel

