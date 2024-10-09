Provokeglobal: Nikki Haley To Discuss US And International Politics
WASHINGTON, DC-Former South Carolina goverand UN ambassador Nikki Haley, who was the strongest of many Republican challengers to Donald trump for this year's presidential nomination, will be among the high-profile speakers at PRovokeGlobal, which takes place in Washington, DC, from October 28-30.
Haley will appear in a fireside chat with Aaron Guiterman, US head of Edelman Global Advisory, for a conversation that will explore“the vital intersection of business, politics, and policy. They will discuss the risks and opportunities emerging from this convergence and why Trust is the key to navigating these complex dynamics.”
The conversation takes place during a year where elections are taking place in countries representing over 60% of global GDP, and the world faces ongoing conflicts in Eastern Europe, rising tensions in the Middle East, and growing complexities in US-China relations. Haley and Guiterman will discuss the risks and opportunities emerging from this convergence and why Trust is the key to navigating these complex dynamics.
Haley was the United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations and a member of President Donald Trump's cabinet. Prior to that, Haley served as Governor of South Carolina and chief executive of a state government with more than 67,000 employees and an annual budget of more than $26 billion
In September, Edelman announced that she would be joining its Edelman Global Advisory public affairs unit as vice chair.
