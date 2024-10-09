CCQ, Hassad Food Company Sign Strategic Partnership For Training, Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) has signed a strategic partnership with Hassad Food Company, aiming to enhance field-training opportunities, drive research projects, and optimise resource use to foster stronger collaboration and mutual understanding between the two institutions.

This partnership aims to boost cooperation in areas such as scientific research, student capstone projects, knowledge sharing, and the organisation of academic studies, conferences, workshops, seminars, and joint training initiatives.

CCQ President Dr. Khalid Mohamed Al Horr, and CEO of Hassad Food Company Engineer Ali Hilal Al Kuwari signed the agreement, in a ceremony attended by representatives from both organisations.

Dr. Al Horr expressed his excitement about this collaboration, highlighting the valuable internship opportunities it will provide for Community College students at Hassad's various subsidiaries. He noted that these internships would not only introduce students to the critical role of agriculture and food security but also facilitate collaboration on research projects related to food production systems and other areas of shared interest.

He emphasised the importance of synergy between academic institutions and the business sector, noting that such partnerships can drive innovation, advance academic and research initiatives, promote knowledge exchange, and support sustainable practices in food security and production.

Eng. Al Kuwari remarked,“We are thrilled to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Community College of Qatar at Hassad's headquarters. We look forward to working closely with Community College to inspire the next generation to understand the importance of food security in our country, in line with Qatar's Vision 2030 and Hassad's strategic investment objectives.”

Eng. Al Kuwari also mentioned that Hassad has implemented a comprehensive training program for students since 2021. It offers hands-on field experience across various departments and subsidiaries of Hassad Food Company. He added that the programme also supports students' research projects to ensure they gain the most from their training period.