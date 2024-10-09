QFA President Urges Fans To Rally Behind Qatar Against Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: President of the Qatar Association (QFA) Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain has called on fans to support the Qatari national team in their crucial upcoming match against Kyrgyzstan in the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The match will take place at Al Thumama tomorrow.

Al Buenain expressed confidence in the team's ability to recover from a difficult start in the qualifiers and emphasized the importance of fan support in achieving victory.

“Reaching the 2026 requires everyone working together, especially the fans, who are our most important supporters,” he said.

Qatar are currently in fifth place in the group, having drawn their previous match after an opening loss to the UAE.

Al Buenain reiterated the need to capitalise on home advantage and urged fans to play their part in the team's journey to qualify for the World Cup.